Honeoye Falls-Lima 52, Geneva 18

Matt Meacham threw five touchdowns as the Cougars knocked off the Panthers in a battle of unbeaten. Geneva, which came into the game allowing nine points per game, were overwhelmed by HF-L’s aerial attack.

Nearly 40% of Meacham’s completions went for touchdowns as the junior finished 13 for 19 with 190 yards and five scores.

Andrew Wanzenreid caught two touchdowns, while Patrick Donahoe, Donnell Hall, and Nolan Smith each had one. Donahoe also had two rushing touchdowns.

Quadere Lawson had the highlight of the day for the Panthers, a 64-yard touchdown for Geneva’s first points of the game.

Honeoye Falls-Lima (4-0) will travel to Newark/Marion on Friday night while Geneva (3-1) hopes to get back on track when they host Wayne on the same evening.

Irondequoit 42, Arcadia 24

Two first-half defensive touchdowns propelled the Eagles to victory as they grabbed their third win of the season.

In the first quarter, Serah Hall picked up a fumble and returned it 48 yards the other way for the first points of the game. Xavier Gissendanner recovered his own forced fumble and took it to the house to give Irondequoit a 21-0 lead.

Lamere Smith also added two first-half touchdowns on the ground.

Irondequoit (3-1) will hit the road to take on Athena next Saturday, October 1st at 3 pm. Arcadia (0-4) will look to grab their first win of the season the same day against Wilson/Early College.

Batavia 49, Bishop Kearney/RACS/Rochester Prep 20

The Blue Devils raced out to a 42-7 lead and never looked back as the defending Class B champions continued their undefeated start to the season.

Ja’Vin McFollins threw two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Blue Devils.

Batavia (4-1) will host Pal-Mac on Friday night while the Kings (0-4) will look for their first win of the season against Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on the same evening.

Penn Yan/Dundee 48, Midlakes 7

The Scottish Mustangs remain unbeaten after taking down Midlakes in convincing fashion.

Carter’s four touchdown passes in the first half gave Penn Yan/Dundee a 28-7 lead at halftime and they never looked back.

Penn Yan/Dundee (3-0) will put their undefeated record on the line next Friday against Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry. Midlakes (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season and will look to bounce back against Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield the same evening.

Monroe 72, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 0

Khaya Moses threw five touchdown passes on just eleven completions as the Red Jackets cruised to a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Moses finished with 230 yards on 11 of 16 passing. Messiah Hampton was the prime beneficiary, with seven catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Robert Arnold also had a strong overall day, rushing for a touchdown and returning two fumbles for scores.

Monroe (2-2) will take a trip to Livonia next Saturday afternoon while Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton (1-3) will host Bishop Kearney/RACS/Rochester Prep on Friday night.

C.G. Finney/Northstar 38, Holley 28

The Falcons held off a second-half rally from Holley to move to .500 for the season.

Late in the third quarter, Finney’s Jon Distasio short touchdown run gave the Falcons a 28-12 lead. On the next drive for Holley, Destin Kuyal connected Vincent Golisano for a long catch and run to set up Hunter Jewell-Smith touchdown cutting the lead to 28-20.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Distasio found Max Matthes on a QB throwback for the score to make it a 36-20 ball game and put the game out of reach.

C.G Finney/Northstar (2-2) will hit the road next Friday to face Bolivar Richburg. Holley (2-2) will host Canisteo-Greenwood the same night.