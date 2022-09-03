Bombers take over second half with dominant ground game

East Rochester/Gananda 32, Vertus 12

The ground game of Mike Daniels and Cadearrell Sneed, Jr. powered the Bombers to a big second half as they took down Vertus in the Warriors’ first-ever Varsity football game.

Tied at six heading into halfitme, Daniels scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to put the game out of reach.

Daniels finished with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while Sneed, Jr. ran for 101 yards and two scores.

Down 6-0 in the second quarter, Malachi Jones connected with E’mere Fulton for a 52-yard touchdown, the program’s first. Von’Joseph Praylor had a 33-yard touchdown for the other Warrior score.

East Rochester/Gananda (1-0) will hit the road next week and take on Attica Friday night while Vertus (0-1) will travel to Hornell on the same night, searching for their first win as a Varsity program.

Monroe 54, Newark/Marion 6

The Red Jackets rolled in their season opener behind a stellar passing led by junior quarterback Khaya Moses.

Moses had 225 passing yards to go along with three touchdown passes. Roberto Robinson did his part on the ground with 146 rushing yards and two scores.

Landan McKnight had five grabs for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Red Jacket added to his stellar performance with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as well.

Amaire Thompson made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with nine tackles to go along with two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Monroe (1-0) will have their home opener Saturday, September 10th against Bishop Kearney. Newark (0-1) will stay at home next when they take on Pal Mac on Friday, September 9th.

Penfield 32, Edison Tech 0

The Patriots matched their win total from 2021 with a dominant win over Edison Tech, the Inventor’s first Varsity game since the spring of 2021. Edison Tech’s team also has other students from other RCSD schools.

Alex Young, Adam Schembri, and Austin Dillenbeck scored first-half touchdowns for the Patriots to give them a 26-0 lead at the break.

Penfield (1-0) will host Pittsford on Friday while Edison Tech (0-1) will travel to Victor on the same evening

Palmyra-Macedon 29, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 13

The Red Raiders defense played outstanding against the Mustangs triple option attack en route to a 29-13 victory.

Devon McKoy’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter gave Pal Mac a 15-0 lead. The Mustangs responded behind a Nickolas Belanger rushing touchdown of his own to cut the lead to 15-6.

Keagan Hoesterey put a stop to the Mustangs momentum right before halftime with an impressive interception from his safety position.

Pal-Mac (1-0) will hit the road and take on Newark on Friday, September 9th. Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton (1-0) will take on Geneva at the Cohocton Sports Complex the same evening.

Geneseo/Mount Morris 44, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 0

After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils steam-rolled past Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale to secure an afternoon win in their season opener.

Ryan Whitney contributed on each of the first three touchdowns for the Blue Devils, the first and third on the ground while the second was a shovel pass to Julian Huffman.

The Blue Devils (1-0) will host Oakfield-Alabama/Elba on Friday, September 9th. while the Rebels (0-1) will play Notre Dame-Batavia on Friday, September 16th.

Bolivar-Richburg 42, Red Jacket 26

ed Jacket had their winning streak snapped at 16 games after falling to Bolivar Richburg 42-26.

Less than two minutes into the action, James Sibeto returned a punt for 78 yards for the first score of the game. The Red Jacket senior also hauled into a 22-yard touchdown catch later in the contest.

On the ensuing Wolverine drive, Caden Allen called his own number to score near the goal line. The Allen rushing touchdown sparked a 22-0 run for Bolivar-Richburg.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Joseph Constantino blocked a punt to set the Indians up with great field position. Red Jacket quarterback Micah Harshfield found the end zone just two plays later to make it a 22-12 game.

Despite the special team heroics, Red Jacket never closed the gap as the Wolverines snapped the Indians winning streak that spanned across two seasons.

Harshfield finished with 90 rushing yards. The junior also had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Red Jacket (0-1) will look to get back on track in their next game against Finney/Northstar on Saturday, September 10th.