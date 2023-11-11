Class A Championship: (2) East/World of Inquiry 25, (4) Brighton 8

An early pick-6 from East senior Anthony Diaz set the tone for the rest of the game as the Eagles went on to grab their first sectional title since 2005.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Diaz. “Since the start of varsity in 9th grade, losing to Canandaigua twice, I always had a chip on my shoulder. Working in and out of the season, we finally got what we wanted, but I couldn’t do this without my teammates.”

Facing fourth down on the first drive of the game, Brighton’s Tyler Martinovich rolled out to his left and threw a pass intended for Thomas Welker. However, Diaz intercepted the pass and returned it 76 yards to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, East went into their bag of tricks to add another score. On Brighton’s nine-yard line, Zymier Jackson threw a backward pass to Diaz who then flicked it forward to a wide-open Ervin Wiggins for a touchdown.

The Eagles led 14-0 until 8 minutes left in the third quarter when Brighton finally got on the board. After the Bruins rode Gavin Parks down to the goal line, Brighton quarterback Tyler Martinovich punched in a short touchdown run to make it a one-score game.

With 11:51 remaining in the game, East kicker Yusuf Abdi nailed a 22-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-8. Late in the fourth quarter, Wiggins ran it in for a touchdown from 11 yards out to put the game out of reach.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said East co-head coach James Vann. “I’m excited. The guys did a good job. They battled. They played East football. They put East back up there, so I’m happy for them.”

The Eagles made it to the sectional finals in 2019, 2020, and 2022 and fell to Canandaigua each time.

“I can’t say enough good things about our senior class,” said East co-head coach Steve Flagler. “They set the tone from a young age about our program. They bought into everything we did. Anthony Diaz has lost three sectional finals so I’m proud of him to get one. He played as a freshman on varsity. Ervin Wiggins, Zymier, and just all of our seniors bought in completely.”

It’s the Eagles’ fourth sectional title in program history. East (11-0) will advance to the Far West Regionals, facing Clarence out of Section VI. The game will take place Friday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m. and will be held at Williamsville South High School.

Class D Championship: (3) Canisteo-Greenwood 6, (1) York/Pavilion 0

The Chargers waited a long time to score the first points in the Class D title game. It gave them a trophy they waited much longer for as Canisteo-Greenwood took down York/Pavilion 6-0 to win the program’s first-ever sectional championship.

The game was a defensive struggle defined by turnovers. Each team committed five turnovers, thwarting numerous promising scoring drives.

With just under four minutes to play in the game, the Golden Knights were driving in Canisteo-Greenwood territory. York/Pavilion tried for a completion down the field but Ashton Davis tipped the pass to himself and came down with the interception.

Canisteo-Greenwood took over possession and took advantage. Collin Cox heaved a pass deep down the field which hit Carson Chaffee for a 42-yard reception that set the Chargers up in the red zone.

With just over a minute to play, Beau Zeh took a handoff on third and goal from the three-yard line and plunged in for the game’s first and only touchdown.

York/Pavilion had one final chance to tie or take the lead, but Lucas Mason sealed the game with an interception on a desperation pass down the field.

Ashton Davis finished the game with a pair of interceptions for the Chargers. Mason and Paiton Davis each had one, while Brody Houghtaling recovered a fumble that was forced by Mason after the Chargers threw an interception.

Joe Bauer, Jacob Pangrazio, and Brennan Royce each had interceptions for the Golden Knights. Liam Campbell and Bauer recovered fumbles.

Canisteo-Greenwood (9-2) will face Clymer/Sherman/Panama from Section VI in the Far West Regionals. The game will be played on Friday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m. at Williamsville South High School. In the latest state rankings, undefeated CSP was ranked second while the Chargers were ranked 15th.

York/Pavilion’s season ends with an 8-2 record.

8-Man Far West Regionals: Pembroke 49, Frewsburg (VI) 20

The Tyson Totten show returned Friday night as the star senior led Pembroke to an impressive 49-20 win over Frewsburg (VI). Totten finished with 343 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

On the very first play from scrimmage, Totten scored from 54 yards out to give the Dragons a quick 7-0 lead. On Pembroke’s next possession, the senior took an 81-yard run to the house, pushing the score to 14-0.

Later in the frame, Caleb Felski converted a long third down on a 26-yard touchdown to make it a three-score game. After 12 minutes of play, Pembroke led 28-0 as Totten added a 47-yard scamper to the end zone late in the first quarter.

Totten added touchdowns from 86 and three yards out to finish with five scores. Felski returned a kickoff 78 yards to the paydirt in the third quarter for Pembroke’s final score of the contest.

Pembroke (11-0) will take on the Section III champion in the state sub-regionals on Friday, November 18th at Waterville High School.