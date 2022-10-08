Churchville-Chili 17, Thomas 14

Colin St. Lucia’s 20-yard field goal as time expired gave the Saints a dramatic victory over the Titans.

Tied at six at the half, defense controlled most of the second half as the rain started to come down.

The score remained 6-6 midway through the fourth quarter when Churchville-Chili’s Brock Osborne took an interception 49 yards to the house to give the Saints a 13-6 lead. The pick was Osborne’s second of the game, with the first making him C-C’s all-time interception leader.

The score remained 13-6 with less than two minutes to play. The Titans forced a punt, which Edward Frusci blocked, setting up Thomas in the red zone.

The Titans quickly cashed in as Levi Kulik connected with Michael Griffin for a touchdown to tie the game at 13 with 1:12 to play.

However, that was too much time for the Saints. Chase Shepanski led the Saints down the field with both his arm and his legs, at one point converting a 4th and 9 pass to Osborne to continue the drive.

The Saints got the ball to the goal line which lead to St. Lucia’s walk-off field goal for the win.

Churchville-Chili (2-4) will travel to Olympia/Odyssey on Saturday, October 15th while Thomas (2-4) will host Spencerport the same evening.

Irondequoit 33, Brockport 8

After a heartbreaking loss a week ago, the Eagles bounced back to take down Brockport 33-8.

Mekhi Christensen led the way for IQ with three rushing touchdowns. Lamere Smith also did damage in the backfield with 105 rushing yards and a score. The Eagles had 335 rushing yards as a team.

Andre Bigham had a team-high 14 tackles while Jordan Nolan was on air patrol duty with two interceptions.

Irondequoit (4-2) will face a huge test next Saturday, October 15th when they host Canandaigua. Brockport (2-4) will host Wilson/Early College on Thursday, October 13th.

Brighton 34, Spencerport 12

Tyler Martinovich threw three touchdowns as the Bruins powered past the Rangers.

Thomas Welker, Daniel Johnson, and Alex Miller were on the receiving end of his three touchdown passes. Miller also had an 82-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

Preston Wittmeyer had two impressive field goals in the first half, one from 42 yards away and the other from 38. His final field goal made it 27-12 at the half.

Spencerport was led by Tyquan Green Dees who had 141 yards and a touchdown and Jack Vickers who had 50 yards and the other Ranger score.

Brighton (5-1) will get a tough test in Hilton next Thursday night while Spencerport (3-3) will travel to Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

Athena 35, Wilson/Early College 8

The Trojans grabbed their second win in a row behind Jayden Rapp’s four-touchdown performance.

The Athena quarterback was also responsible for four scores against Irondequoit in Week 5. The junior completed 14 of his 23 attempts for 291 yards.

Khorie Reaves had a day at receiver for the Trojans with 152 yards on six catches and two scores. Connor Osier also had two touchdowns from his tight end position.

Matt Ranalletta got it done on both sides of the field with two interceptions and eight tackles while catching four passes for 77 yards.

Athena (4-2) will host undefeated East/WOIS on Thursday, October 13th. Wilson/Early (1-5) will hit the road and travel to Brockport the same evening.

East/World of Inquiry 35, Arcadia 7

Marcus Moore got it done on both sides of the field, with a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 35-yard receiving touchdown as the Eagles remained undefeated.

Amari Young got it done for the Eagles on the ground, rushing for 132 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. The Eagles led 28-0 at the half in the dominant performance.

East (6-0) will travel to Athena on Thursday evening while Arcadia (1-5) will host Eastridge on the same night.

Schroeder 58, Olympia/Odyssey 6

The Warriors’ spectacular season continues with a dominant 58-6 win over Olympia/Odyssey.

Drew Pagano lit up the box score once again completing 12 of his 16 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Pagano also ran another score in from 15 yards out.

Senior wide receiver Torance Washington had seven catches on an impressive 158 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Gavin Horton was responsible for three scores on the night.

Schroeder (6-0) will hit the road next Thursday, October 13th to face Gates Chili. Olympia/Odyssey (0-6) will look to grab their first win of the season against Churchville-Chili on Saturday, October 15th.

Wayne 17, Newark/Marion 6

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back, earning their fourth straight victory.

Alexander Garrow started the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. In the second, Sean Nellis connected with Tyler Mudge to build the lead to 14-0.

The Reds found the end zone on a strange play in the second quarter. Alex Bernardi’s pass was intended for Kellen Foster, but somehow ricocheted around and went right to Navier Rivera who caught it and ran in for the score.

However, the Eagles’ defense stood its ground in the second half. Nellis and Alek Reynolds each had interceptions on the night, with Reynolds also kicking a 34-yard field goal.

Wayne (4-2) will host Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on Friday night while Newark/Marion (1-5) will host Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/RACS on Saturday afternoon.