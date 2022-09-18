Bruins pull away in second half while HF-L can not be stopped

Brighton 27, Gates Chili 8

Daniel Johnson had a monster day as the wideout racked up seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns to keep Brighton undefeated.

Neither team scored in the first half as Brighton had two touchdowns negated by a penalty.

In the second half, the Bruins finally found the end zone and the points counted.

Gavin Parks started the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run. He finished with 18 carries for 163 yards and the score.

Johnson had the next two touchdowns followed by a short touchdown grab to Alex Miller. Quarterback Tyler Maritnovich finished with ten completions on 19 attempts for 161 yards, throwing for three touchdowns.

Brighton (3-0) will be tested next Friday night as they travel to Schroeder, who is also undefeated. Gates Chili (0-3) will look for their first win of the season on the same evening as they host Thomas.

Penfield 20, Fairport 0

The Patriots pitched their second shutout of the season defeating a solid Fairport squad 20-0.

It was the Alex Young and Austin Dillenbeck show on offense for Penfield. The duo had a combined 249 yards and three touchdowns. Dillenbeck also had eight stops on defense.

Elijah Sanchez was another two-way force for the Patriots with 62 receiving yards while also snatching an interception.

Penfield (2-1) will take on Rush-Henrietta at home on Friday, September 23rd. Fairport (1-2) will hit the road and face Victor the same evening.

McQuaid 38, Edison Tech 6

John Harding scored the first two touchdowns for the Knights as McQuaid bounced back from last week’s loss to UPrep.

Anthony DiMarco got it done for the Knights defensively, returning an interception for a touchdown.

Unique Jackson returned a kickoff for a touchdown to Edison their only score.

McQuaid (2-1) will host Pittsford on Friday night in a big-time showdown while Edison Tech (0-3) will travel to Aquinas on the same evening.

St. Francis 47, Rush-Henrietta 28

St. Francis’ 28-point second quarter was too much for the Royal Comets to overcome as they suffered their first loss of the season.

Nasir Patton took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to give Rush-Henrietta an early 7-0 lead. He would later catch a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jackson Koppers threw for 131 yards and three scores for the Royal Comets while OJ Singletary led the receivers with four catches for 74 yards.

Rush-Henrietta (2-1) will travel to Penfield next Friday in a battle between two 2-1 teams.

Wayne 35, Bishop Kearney/Roc Prep/RACS 20

Alex Garrow powered the Eagles to their first win of the season, accounting for 200 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.

Garrow had ten rushes for 94 yards and three scores on the ground and added four receptions for 106 yards and a score.

Sean Nellis had an efficient day through the air, completing ten passes on 14 attempts for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Tommy Ashby had the other touchdown, Wayne’s first of the game. He had 48 yards on eight carries.

Wayne (1-2) will look to carry their momentum into next Friday’s battle with Pal-Mac while the Kings will host Batavia on Saturday afternoon.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 41, Pal-Mac 13

The Cougars have now outscored their opposition 133-20 through the first three weeks after taking down Pal-Mac 41-13.

Junior quarterback Matt Meacham had 209 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air while Ben Cook had four touchdowns on the ground. Alexander Steinhoff and Patrick Donahoe were each the recipient of a Meacham touchdown pass.

In a clash between two undefeated teams, Honeoye Falls-Lima (3-0) will take on Geneva next Saturday, September 24th. Pal-Mac (2-1) will look to get back on track against Wayne on Friday, September 23rd.

Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 26, Vertus 16

A strong rushing attack gave Letsaw their second win of the season as they powered past the Warriors from Vertus.

Carson Petrie, Chris Shearing, and Bailey Schnell each had a rushing touchdown in the victory.

Malachi Jones threw two touchdowns for the Warriors, one each to Josiah Granville and Cherokee Hardman.

Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (2-0) will host Hornell next Saturday while Vertus (0-3) will travel to Haverling on the same afternoon as they seek their first win as a varsity program.