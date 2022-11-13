Class B

(1) Batavia 14, (2) Monroe 8

A Javin McFollins 19-yard prayer to Vincent Arroyo with one second left in the game helped Batavia secure their second straight sectional championship.

On the first drive of the game, McFollins connected with Cole Grazioplene for a 38-yard score to take a 7-0 lead. That score would hold until early in the second half when Monroe’s Khaya Moses found Landan McKnight in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. The Red Jackets would convert the two-point attempt to go ahead 8-7.

Both defenses stiffened up the remainder of the second half with each side getting a takeaway. Starting on their own 31-yard line with 6:11 to play, Batavia marched down the field for the final score.

With ten seconds to play on the Red Jacket 14-yard line on fourth down, Batavia rushed their field goal unit onto the field for the game-winning score. However, a delay of game was called pushing the ball back five yards.

The Blue Devils decided to put the offense back on the field instead of trying for the longer field goal attempt. McFollins lobbed it up for Arroyo who tipped it to himself in a crowd of defenders for the game-winning score.

McFollins threw for 184 yards and two scores while also being named Most Valuable Player.

Batavia (11-0) will be up against Section VI’s champion, Iroquois, in the Far West Regionals at Fauver Stadium at the University of Rochester. The game will take place Friday, November 18th at 7 p.m.

Class C

(3) Attica 16, (4) East Rochester/Gananda 8

Landyn Thomas put the Blue Devils on his back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to get Attica their first sectional title in program history.

On the second play of the third quarter, Mike Daniels ran a 60-yard touchdown to give the Bombers an 8-0 lead. The senior running back ended up with 201 yards on the ground.

Early in the fourth quarter, Thomas punched it in down on the goal line to tie the game up at 8. After a fourth down stop by the Blue Devil defense deep in Bomber territory, Thomas answered the bell with another short touchdown run to make it a 16-8 ball game.

Attica (9-2) will play Lackawanna out of the Buffalo region in the state quarterfinals. The matchup will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Batavia High School.

Class D

(1) Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 35, (2) Alexander 7

Behind a stout running game, the Aggies grabbed their fourth sectional title in the last five seasons in a win over Alexander.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba has won consecutive Class D titles and won two 8-man championships in 2018 and 2019.

The Aggies rushed for 293 yards as a team on 50 carries. Noah Currier led the way with 164 rushing yards to go along with three scores.

Currier was named the MVP of the game while Aggie quarterback Bodie Hyde was deemed the most outstanding offensive player. Linebacker Aiden Warner was given the honor of most outstanding defensive player.

The Aggies have now outscored their opponents 584-92 on the season. It was also the eighth game this season where Oakfield-Alabama/Elba had held their opponent to seven points or less.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (11-0) will face Randolph out of Section VI in the Far West regional. The game will take place on Saturday, November 19th at Batavia High School. Alexander (9-1) will take one of Section V’s at-large berths for the state tournament and will be up against Section 2’s Cambridge/Salem the same evening at Broadalbin-Perth High School.

Class 8-Man

(2) Pembroke 40, (1) Canisteo-Greenwood 20

Tyson Totten powered the Dragons to their first sectional title in school history as the junior running back rushed for five touchdowns. Pembroke knocked off previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood, who was ranked first in the state. The two teams met in the regular season with C-G coming out on top 28-14.

Totten did it all for the Dragons, rushing for 376 yards on 40 attempts. Caleb Felski scored the other touchdown for Pembroke, he finished with 100 yards.

The key sequence of the game occurred midway through the third quarter. Down 20-12, Canisteo-Greenwood connected on a long pass to get into Pembroke territory. But Felski made a great play to force a fumble just after the catch which was recovered by Jacob Dulski. Totten took a direct snap on the very next play 86 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 27-12 lead, more than enough breathing room.

Pembroke (10-1) will face Morrisville-Eaton (III) in the regionals on Friday, November 18th at Pittsford Sutherland High School. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.