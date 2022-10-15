Batavia 35, Honeoye Falls-Lima 20

In a rematch of the last two sectional championships, the Blue Devils came out on top with a 35-20 win.

Batavia wasted no time getting on the board as Ja’Vin McFollins punched it in from three yards out to take a 7-0 lead. On the first play of the second quarter, McFollins connected with Vincent Arroyo on a 64-yard touchdown to put the Blue Devils on top 14-0.

Later in the frame, Aiden Anderson scored a short touchdown to give Batavia an astounding 21-0 lead at the break.

The Cougars made adjustments at halftime with two touchdown passes from Matt Meacham to Andrew Wanzenreid to make it a 21-12 game. Batavia answered on the following drive with another Anderson touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 28-12 lead.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the action, the Cougars cut the deficit to 28-20 after Meacham connected with Nolan Smith for his third touchdown pass of the game. However, Batavia would milk the clock and never give the ball scoring on the final play of the game to put the game out of reach.

Anderson had himself a game with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. McFollins finished with 95 passing yards and three total scores.

Batavia (7-0) will wrap the regular season up on Saturday, October 22nd when they take on Newark/Marion. Honeoye Falls-Lima (5-2) will head the road to face Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton on Thursday, October 20th.

East Rochester/Gananda 42, Penn Yan/Dundee 34

The Bombers stormed back from a 20-0 deficit in the second quarter to knock off the previously unbeaten Scottish Mustangs.

Penn Yan/Dundee used three first-half interceptions to build their early lead, including a wild play where Nick Slavick recorded an interception and fumbled the ball which was then recovered by his teammate Hunter Sheehan for a touchdown. Penn Yan/Dundee scored their other two touchdowns on rushes from Bryant Van Housen and Slavick.

Cadearrel Sneed, Jr. scored the first of his three touchdowns to make it 20-8 at the half.

Manny Sepulveda intercepted a pass and returned it 56 yards to the house to make the game 20-16 to start the third quarter. Sneed’s second touchdown, from 46 yards out, gave the Bombers their first lead of the game to start the fourth quarter.

However, the Scottish Mustangs answered with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Carter Earl to Caden Dixon which was tipped multiple times by a defender.

Trailing 27-24, Mike Daniels busted off a big run after it appeared he was about to be taken down a host of Penn Yan/Dundee defenders. Brayden Dohse snuck it in on the next play for a 30-27 lead which the Bombers would not relinquish.

Sneed added some insurance late in the game as he bulldozed over a defender to finish his day with 155 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Daniels was the other half of the running back tandem, with 20 carries for 175 yards.

Earl and Dixon connected for another touchdown on a Hail Mary with four seconds left to make it a one-score game, but Daniels recovered the onside kick and returned it for a touchdown on the final play of the game.

East Rochester/Gananda (6-1) will close out their regular season next Friday on the road at Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield. Penn Yan/Dundee (5-1) will host Class D foe Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale on the same evening.

McQuaid 23, Penfield 8

The Knights pulled away late to notch their fifth consecutive win heading into the season finale.

McQuaid held just a 7-0 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, the Knights added a field goal to make it a two-score game. On the first snap of the fourth quarter, John Harding won the sprint to the pylon to put the Knights up 17-0.

McQuaid (6-1) will take on a tough Victor squad on Friday, October 21st. Penfield (3-4) will travel to Aquinas the same evening.

UPrep 12, Fairport 7

A late touchdown pass from Noah Hill to Juelz Russell kept the Griffins undefeated as they had to fight out a close one against the Red Raiders.

Fairport kept UPrep at bay early as Dezmere Favor intercepted two passes in the first quarter.

The Griffins finally got on the board late in the first half on a short Chris Jean touchdown. The running back had 109 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Trailing 6-0 at the half, Fairport bounced back to score the first touchdown of the second half to take a 7-6 lead.

It looked like the Red Raiders were going to pull off the improbably upset until Russell’s 22-yard touchdown game for the go-ahead score.

Hill finished with 173 yards on 14 for 24 passing with two interceptions. Darius Poles was his main wideout, with 86 yards via eight receptions.

Devon Farley, Dezmere Favor, and Isaiah Moonschein each had sacks while Jaylyn Melton and Jean both had interceptions.

UPrep (7-0) will look to cap off their perfect regular season next week when they host Rush-Henrietta on Friday night. Fairport (1-6) will look to build some momentum heading into the playoffs when they travel to Edison Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Avon 45, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 9

Richard Brice led the way with five total touchdowns to help the Braves grab their second straight win.

The senior quarterback threw for 132 yards on just five completions with two touchdowns while collecting 38 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Wesley Farley added to the ground game with 108 yards and a score. Jake Driscoll had a rushing touchdown as well.

Darrik Graham had an efficient night at receiver with two catches for two touchdowns on 82 yards.

Avon (4-3) will finish off the regular season on the road at Clyde-Savannah on Friday, October 14th.

Pittsford 44, Edison Tech 12

The Panthers continued their upward trajectory heading into the playoffs with a dominant 44-12 win over the Inventors.

Pittsford quarterback Caleb Lewis had three first-half touchdowns to help the Panthers grab a 31-0 after 24 minutes of play. Nicolas Wilson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown from his defensive end position in the first half as well.

Edison Tech’s Unique Jackson had two touchdowns including an 80-yard kickoff return in the loss. Jackson also finished with 11 tackles.

Pittsford (3-4) will make the trek out to Syracuse for their regular season finale to take on Christian Brothers Academy on Friday, October 21st. Edison Tech (1-6) will host Fairport on Saturday, October 22nd.