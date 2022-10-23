Batavia 54, Newark Marion 6

The Blue Devils stormed into the playoffs with a perfect regular season as they dismantled the Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Aiden Anderson scored three total touchdowns in the first half, two rushing and one receiving. Ja’Vin McFollins threw for three touchdowns, one each to Anderson, Brendan Burgess, and Carter McFollins. Cam McClinic also had a rushing touchdown in the first half as the Blue Devils led 41-0 at the break.

Backup quarterback Bronx Buchholz and Devan Flanagan both scored in the second half for the Blue Devils.

Navier Rivera had the lone touchdown for the Reds, returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.

Batavia (8-0) finishes with a perfect regular season for the second time in the last three years. They finished the regular season undefeated in the spring of 2021 before losing in the sectional championship game, a loss they avenged by winning the fall 2021 title.

Newark/Marion’s season comes to a close with a 2-6 record.

Monroe 52, Pal-Mac 0

After going winless in 2021, the Red Jackets capped off a 6-2 regular season this year with a convincing win over the Red Raiders.

Nahzier Wilson led the way for Monroe with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 12 tackles and an interception on defense. Monroe quarterback Elijah Harris added 121 yards on the ground and two scores himself.

The Red Jackets finished shut out its third opponent of the season while hitting the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Monroe (6-2) secured the second seed in Class B while Pal-Mac finished the regular season 3-5.

Fairport 35, Edison Tech 6

The Red Raiders clinched their second win of the season behind a two touchdown performance from junior quarterback Jackson Rucker.

Rucker completed 5 of his 8 passes for 123 yards. Sam Pucci had an efficient game with four receptions for 100 yards on the dot. Patrick Nobes added a ground element to the Fairport attack with 106 yards on just 16 carries and a touchdown.

Fairport wrapped up its regular season with a 2-6 record while Edison Tech finished up at 1-7.

Geneva 16, Bishop Kearney/Roc Prep/RACS 0

The Panthers did not win a game last season but are in the playoffs with a 4-4 record after defeating the Kings to close out the regular season.

Timothy Moorer scored the only offensive touchdown of the game, a receiving touchdown from Anthony Torres in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Joseph Salone scooped up a botched punt and returned it for a touchdown for the only other points of the game.

The Panthers forced multiple turnovers in their shutout win, including an interception by Ray DeJesus to thwart a drive in the red zone in the fourth quarter.

Geneva (4-4) will await their postseason matchup once sectional seedings are announced, while the Kings will end their season without a victory.

Pembroke 47, Finney/Northstar 12

The Dragons entered the postseason on a 6-game winning streak after defeating Finney/Northstar for the second time this season.

Pembroke defeated Finney/Northstar 55-22 in Week 1 of this season. The Dragons only loss this season came at the hands of Canisteo-Greenwood the following week.

Pembroke (7-1) will have the two seed in the 8-man sectionals while Finney/Northstar will enter the playoffs at 3-5.