Li'l Irish get second straight win, Braves third in a row

Aquinas 40, Rush-Henrietta 28

Trailing 14-7 late the second quarter, the Li’l Irish scored the next 33 points to lead 40-14 early in the fourth quarter and earn their third win of the season.

Sophomore running back C.J. Robinson had another big day for Aquinas, with 24 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 27 receiving yards and a touchdown. Last week against Fairport, he had 350 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Fellow sophomore Ben Newman threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more for the Li’l Irish.

Jackson Koppers threw three touchdowns in the loss with Jordan Kujawski catching two of them and Tyler Bernarduci grabbing the other.

Aquinas (3-4) will close out their season by hosting Penfield on Friday night while Rush-Henrietta (3-4) will try and snap a three-game losing streak against undefeated UPrep on the same evening.

Spencerport 54, Thomas 38

The Rangers snapped their two-game losing streak defeating Thomas in a high scoring affair.

The Titans held a 3-0 lead after the first 12 minutes of play. Spencerport would outscore Thomas 26-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-10 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, two long touchdown runs by Jahyleen Quick put the Rangers on top 41-10 putting the game out of reach.

Spencerport (4-3) will face Brockport on the road on Friday, October 21st. Thomas (2-5) will take on Wilson/Early College on Thursday, October 20th.

Canandaigua 22, Irondequoit 6

After giving up a touchdown on the Irondequoiut’s first drive of the game, the Canandaigua defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way as they picked up their third straight win.

The Braves got it done offensively on the ground, with Tre’mell Coleman leading the way with 26 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Tysheed Crockton ran the ball eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions.

Irondequoit took a 6-0 lead early as a 50-yard Jordan Nolan catch and run set up a two-yard Mekhi Christensen touchdown. Trailing 8-6 late in the first half, the Eagles had another chance to score but they attempted a fake field goal on fourth and goal which was picked off by Crockton.

Jude York also notched an interception in the fourth quarter for the Braves.

The Braves (6-1) will close their regular season with a showdown with fellow once-beaten Hilton on Friday night in Canandaigua. Irondequoit (4-3) will look to stay above .500 on the season as they close their season against Brighton on the road.

Churchville-Chili 47, Olympia/Odyssey 12

The Saints notched their second win in a row defeating the Griffins in a convincing fashion.

Churchville-Chili’s quarterback Chase Shepanski had a productive day with 136 passing yards and a touchdown. Ricardo Lagares helped out on the ground with 76 yards on just 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Cam Taylor added two rushing touchowns himself while Tyler Meisenzahl found the endzone as well.

Churchville-Chili (3-4) will end their season on the road at Athena on Friday, October 21st. Olympia/Odyssey (0-7) will take on East/WOIS on Thursday, October 20th.

Red Jacket 28, Holley 22

Micah Harshfield’s game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left pushed Red Jacket to a 28-22 win over Holley.

Harshfield finished with 144 rushing yards on 21 carries and found the end zone twice. He also had ten tackles on defense. Matt Allen did his part on the ground with 65 yards and a touchdown while collecting nine tackles as well.

Red Jacket (4-3) will finish off the regular season with a tough road game at Bolivar Richburg on Friday, October 21st. Holley (2-5) will wrap things up against Wellsville on Saturday, October 22nd.