Football Frenzy: April 8, 2021

Hilton beats Aquinas for the first time in school history

Hilton 28, Aquinas 14

The Cadets knocked off Aquinas for the first time in the school history, earning a crucial win for their playoff aspirations.

Each team entered at 2-1. After a scoreless first quarter, Dontae Valion sprinted 76 yards for a Cadets touchdown. With 7:35 left in the half, Jason Bedford punched in a two-yard touchdown to give Hilton a 14-0.

The Lil’ Irish answered just before halftime, with a Will Benjamin touchdown from Tyler Szalkowski.

The Cadets responded on their first drive of the third, with Bedford netting a one-yard score. However Aquinas made it a one-score game once again as Eimaj Giddens rushed for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

However, that was as close as they could get as the Cadets held the Lil’ Irish scoreless in the first quarter and Bedford scored another from one-yard out.

Valion finished with 237 yards as the Cadets racked up over 350 as a team.

Hilton moves to 3-1 and will take on Edison/SOTA next week while Aquinas falls to 2-2 and will host Schroeder in Week 5.

McQuaid 22, Pittsford 8

A big second quarter for McQuaid offensively and a big second half defensively gave the Knights their fourth win of the season.

Pittsford scored the first touchdown of the game with 5:44 left in the first half. Danny Lawther connected with Jackson Green and then ran in the 2-point conversion himself. McQuaid scored twice before time expired to lead 15-8 heading into the break.

Joe Cairns connected with Sam Perrozi in the third quarter for the final McQuaid score of the game. Will Klenk made a huge stop on third and goal to keep the game at 22-8, but the Panthers were unable to claw back offensively.

Knights remain undefeated, while the Panthers sit at 2-2 on the season.

Victor 35, Webster Schroeder 3

The Blue Devils ran to their fourth win of the season with a convincing road win against the Warriors.

Victor scored on their first three drives of the game with two touchdowns by Rushawn Baker and one by James Knapp.

Knapp threw a touchdown to Codey Jensen right before halftime and Connor Bowman scored the final Victor touchdown in the third quarter.

Victor takes their 4-0 record to Monroe next week while Schroeder will take on Aquinas.

Rush-Henrietta 21, Monroe 8

The defensive tone was set early for Rush-Henrietta by Tyler Bernaduci. He snagged two interceptions, one in the end zone, during the second quarter of Thursday evening’s game.

Scoring opened up in the second half for both teams, but Monroe could not complete a comeback. R-H moves to 3-1 on the year.

Red Jacket 63, Finney/Northstar 14

The Indians have now outscored their opponents 249-66 this season after another convincing win, this time against Finney/Northstar.

Red Jacket scored on their first two plays from scrimmage. The first was a Kyle Damore pass to Daltyn Hanline from near midfield. The second was a 94-yard touchdown by senior phenom Logan Keifer.

Red Jacket will look to continue their domination next week against South Seneca.

Fairport 35, Edison Tech/SOTA 6

Joe Gigge rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Raiders picked up their first win of the season.

Kaeveon Rice got it done on both sides of the ball, racking up 42 yards on the ground with a touchdown, and added six tackles on defense. Fairport led 21-0 going into the second half, and were able to hold Edison Tech/SOTA scoreless until the middle of the fourth quarter.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 41, Wayne 0

Reece Joint tossed four touchdowns, three of them to Patrick Lustyk as the Cougars stayed undefeated with a 41-0 win over Wayne.

Joint threw for 243 yards and Lustyk hauled in four passes for 11 yards. Andrew Wanzenried caught the other Cougars touchdown, while Jacob Derby rushed for one with 71 yards.

The 3-0 Cougars will take on Pal-Mac next week.