Football Frenzy: April 7, 2021

Penfield 34, UPrep 31 (5OT)

Shane McMillan booted an 18 yard field goal to end a five overtime marathon and give Penfield a home win over University Prep.

This was an interesting game, to say the least.

Penfield took the lead late in the first half on an Alex Young QB sneak. The play was set up by a pretty Young pass to Tai Reffell-Pugh that went for 52 yards. The Patriots led 10-7 at the break.

The third quarter was a slog and neither team could do much. Penfield put a drive together in the fourth quarter and seemed poised to take a two-score lead, but Jayshawn Hamilton forced a fumble at the UPrep two yard line and RaeJougn Yeomas recovered to keep the Griffins within three.

The next exchange of possessions featured the ultra-rare back to back safeties. After recovering the fumble, UPrep committed a holding penalty in their own end zone that gave Penfield two points.

Following the free kick, Penfield punted right back to UPrep and buried the Griffins deep again. UPrep QB Clyde Davis, Jr. tried to throw the ball away while escaping pressure in his own end zone, but was called for intentional grounding. That was another safety.

Down 14-7, UPrep got a final possession on their own 22 with under two minutes to play. After a quick first down, the Griffins were forced into fourth down and threw incomplete. However, a pass interference penalty on the Patriots extended the drive.

On the next snap, the Griffins reached deep into the playbook for an equalizer. Davis, Jr. passed the ball wide and laterally to Sincere Burroughs. He turned and threw deep to Jordan Jackson for a 50-yard TD. A car behind the end zone where Jackson was heading started honking its horn in celebration the moment he caught the ball. The horn sounded very much like an official’s whistle and all the players stopped for a beat. Jackson would have scored anyway, but officials did discuss the play for a few minutes afterward before finally awarding the touchdown that forced overtime.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first OT. Both teams bogged down and kicked field goals in the second overtime. Penfield picked off a Davis pass to open the third OT, but had a potential winning field goal blocked.

The fourth overtime started with the third Young QB sneak TD of the game (it was the only way the Patriots scored touchdowns in this game). Davis answered with a pretty 11-yard touchdown pass to Jackson, who needed to make a catch among traffic in the back of the end zone.

UPrep could not move the ball in the fifth overtime and passed incomplete on a fourth and long. Penfield got a 10 yard run from Chris McLean to start their 5th OT possession and burrowed their way to the one yard line on the next three plays. McMillan, who has a booming leg, made sure that was enough.

It was Penfield’s first win of the year after three decisive losses. University Prep not only suffered their first loss of the season, it was the first time all year the Griffins had even allowed points in a game. They are 3-1.

Spencerport 35, Brockport 6

For the first time since 2013, the undefeated Rangers topped the Blue Devils in their yearly rivalry game.

Spencerport led 21-0 at halftime and never looked back. Connor Mesh opened the second half of scoring with a quarterback keeper. Senior Khalize Beamon rushed for one touchdown and caught another in the Wednesday night win. The defense was dominant, but was unable to hold the Blue Devils scoreless.

The Rangers remain one of the top teams in Class A, undefeated at 4-0. The Blue Devils fall to 2-2 on the season.

LeRoy 40, ER/Gananda 14

Nate Andrews scored four touchdowns as the LeRoy cruised to another win in East Rochester.

Andrews first TD was a bruising 25 yard catch and run that left two defenders on their back in the second quarter. He also rushed for two scores and a kickoff back for another.

Cory Lytle opened the scoring with a nifty 11-yard touchdown catch from John Panepento. The TD came moments after Lytle had picked off an ER/Gananda pass at his own six yard line.

Dion Mather made the Bombers the first team all season to even score points on the Knights with a pair of second quarter touchdown passes. The first was to Gerry Brongo and the second connected with Chaunsey Gilbert. ER/Gananda was down only 20-14 late in the first half.

A 60-yard Adam Risewick catch set up Andrews’ first rushing touchdown to give the Oatkan Knights a cushion at the half. They added two more scores in the second half to win going away.

LeRoy kept their perfect start going and improved to 4-0. ER/Gananda’s record dropped to 1-3.

Greece Athena 20, Greece Arcadia 0

Despite a slow start, the Trojans took the battle of Greece handedly.

The game was scoreless until the third quarter. Jadyn Rapp threw for three touchdowns, two to Matthew Ranaletta and one to Eliel Nieves. The final 27-yard touchdown pass to Ranaletta was the lone score of the fourth quarter.

The Trojans improve to 3-1 on the year, while the Titans fall to 0-4 on the year.

Irondequoit 20, Eastridge 0

Jaleel Davis had two touchdown runs as Irondequoit skunked their crosstown rivals from Eastridge with a home win.

The game was scoreless at the half thanks, in part, to a pair of Eastridge interceptions from A’mir Proctor and Jayden Gamble. Davis finally broke through on a six yard run three minutes into the second half.

The Eagles surprised Eastridge with an onside kick followed the TD and Nori Murray recovered for Irondequoit. That drive led to another Davis touchdown and a 14-0 Irondequoit lead.

Davis added a diving interception in the fourth quarter and Erik Barr capped the scoring with a 30 yard touchdown scamper.

Irondequoit remained unbeaten at 4-0 while the Lancers fell to 2-2.

Churchville-Chili 28, Wilson 20

The Saints picked up their first win of the season in a close game over the Wildcats.

Wilson scored first, but missed the PAT. Churchville-Chili immediately answered with a Joseph Gibson touchdown run.

Wilson falls to 0-4.