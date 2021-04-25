Football Frenzy: April 25, 2021

(2) Victor 55, (3) Hilton 7

Rushawn Baker rolled up 303 yards and three touchdowns leading the Blue Devils to a dominant sectional semifinal win. The scary part was Baker didn’t even play the second half.

The highlight of his day was a three-play sequence in the second quarter. It started with a 48-yard Baker touchdown run that gave Victor a 21-0 lead. On the next play from scrimmage, Baker intercepted a pass that set the Blue Devils up near midfield. After Baker sat out a play (because he is, apparently, still human), he took the next snap another 58 yards for his third TD of the half.

Baker’s first score was also a long one: 52 yards.

Nick Bennetti also scored twice in the first half for Victor. His first came on a 42-yard scamper to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter. Connor Bowman had a pair of third quarter TDs and Codey Jensen ran a punt back for six to round out the Victor scoring.

Jason Bedford rushed in the lone Hilton touchdown.

Victor is now 7-0 and will face McQuaid in Saturday’s Class AA championship.

The Cadets finished their season at 5-2 with both losses against Victor.

(1) McQuaid 24, (4) Pittsford 0

Joe Cairns had a hand in all three McQuaid TDs as the Knights comfortably advanced at home.

The opening score came on an 11 yard keeper five minutes into the game. The next touchdown made history.

The first play from scrimmage on McQuaid’s next possession was a 95-yard catch and run from Cairns to Sam Perozzi. That play tied for the longest pass in Section V playoff history.

McQuaid added ten more points in the final two minutes of the half. A Nick Wood 37-yard field goal made it 17-0. Cairns scrambled in from five yards out with 35 seconds left pushing the lead to 24-0.

Perozzi added a second half interception as the Knights improved to 7-0. McQuaid will host Victor Saturday at 7 pm for all the Class AA marbles.

Pittsford closed their campaign at 3-4.

(1) Honeoye Falls-Lima 40, (4) Pal-Mac 7

Reece Joint passed for 154 yards and 3 TDs as the Cougars romped to a Class B semifinal win. Joint also ran for a fourth touchdown.

Nolan Smith had two of the scoring receptions. Colt Green grabbed the third TD pass and finished with 67 yards receiving on three catches. Jacob Derby found the end zone on a 20 yard run for the game’s first points.

Sam Wizeman scored the lone Red Raider touchdown on a 68-yard run.

HF-L is now 6-0 and will face Batavia in Saturday’s Class B final.

Pal-Mac ended the year at 3-4.

(2) Batavia 49, (3) Newark 13

Terrez Smith scored five touchdowns–including two on kickoff returns–as Batavia remained perfect and left no doubt in their Class B semi at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

Smith ran the opening kick back for a 77-yard score to put Batavia in front right away. A 16-yard touchdown run doubled the Blue Devils’ lead late in the opening period.

Newark answered early in the second quarter when Travontay Murray took a direct snap and converted a 4th and 15 by weaving 33 yards for a touchdown.

Batavia followed with their own improbable fourth down conversion for a touchdown. Jesse Reinhart connected with Tyler Budziniack for 34 yards on 4th and 14 to make it 21-7. The pair hooked up again in the third quarter for a 47-yard touchdown.

Perez wrapped two TD runs around halftime and an early third quarter safety.

The second Newark touchdown was a Murray halfback option pass that went for 49 yards to Jayden Shepherd. Perez then closed the game scoring with an 85-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Batavia is now 7-0 and will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima for the Class B title game. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

The Reds ended the season at 3-4.

(2) Avon 16, (3) Canisteo-Greenwood 8

Thomas Welch scored a short TD to give the Braves the lead and they held on to win their Class D semifinal.

Canisteo-Greenwood struck first on a play from the bag of tricks. Andrew Morling took a handoff, turned around, and threw back to his quarterback. Roque Santiago made the catch and cruised in for a five-yard TD on fourth and goal.

The Braves had an answer before the quarter was over. Richard Brice flipped a pass to Michael Rowland who broke a tackle and went down the sideline 28 yards for a TD. The margin was 8-7 at the half.

After a fumble recovery, Welch ripped off a 36-yard run to get Avon inside the red zone midway through the third quarter. He finished the drive with a two-yard TD that put the Braves in front 14-8. Welch added to the lead later in the third quarter by tackling Santiago in the end zone for a safety.

C-G blocked two Avon field goal tries in the fourth quarter to keep the game within a possession. However, Anthony Woodworth broke up a 4th down Canisteo pass late in the game to seal the win.

Avon is now 6-1 and will get to host the Class D championship Saturday because Alexander upset top-seeded Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. The title game is Saturday at 1 pm.

Canisteo-Greenwood finished at 5-2.

(4) Alexander 9, (1) Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 7

Eric Cline booted three field goals and Devin Dean blocked one with 13 seconds left to give the Trojans an upset win.

Alexander is 6-1 and will travel to Avon Saturday for the Class D final.

O-A/E finished at 5-2.