Football Frenzy: April 24, 2021

Teams looked to punch their tickets to the championship game on Sectional Semifinal Saturday

Class A

(2) Canandaigua 29, (3) Spencerport 10

The Braves are heading back to the Class A championship game with a strong defensive effort against the Rangers.

Spencerport got on the board on the first drive of the game as Connor Mesh sprinted for a 45-yard touchdown run.

Midway through the second quarter, Oliver Harvieux got Canandaigua’s first points of the game with a 22-yard field goal.

With the second quarter winding down, the Braves took the lead on a Jaxon Grant 28-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Boldrin.

On the first drive of the third quarter it was all Dom Comella for Canandaigua. He got six-straight carries, including a 54-yard run where he was pushed out at the one. He would punch it in two plays later for a 17-7 lead.

After a long Ranger kickoff return by Mesh into Braves’ territory, Jacob Zimmerman kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it a one-score game again at 17-10.

But the Braves marched right back down the field with Comella scoring from four yards out to put Canandaigua up 24-10.

The Braves would add a field goal and a safety in the fourth quarter to come away with the 29-10 win.

(4) East 26, (1) Irondequoit 0

The battle of the Eagles was an upset to remember, as Justus Ross-Simmons led East to victory.

It was a defensive stronghold for East in the first half, who led 6-0 at the break. Yasiir Daniel was able to rush in for the first score of the game.

Things did not pick up until the fourth quarter. Ross-Simmons ran in for the score and East picked up the two point conversion to make it a 14-0 game.

Jaleel Davis returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back for holding on the returning team. It was Irondequoit’s second touchdown called back due to penalty of the day. The first came in the second quarter, when Nick Calarco connected with Davis in the end zone.

Three plays later, Irondequoit was trying to get any momentum but Calarco was sacked by Ross-Simmons, who forced a fumble. He caught the fumble mid-air and returned it for a touchdown to make it a 20-0 game. Daniel then scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to finish things for East.

Ross-Simmons recorded 85 rushing yards as well as four catches for 102 yards.

East will face Canandaigua in a rematch of the 2019 Class A final game.

Class C

(2) Bath-Haverling 16, (3) LeRoy 6

The Rams used a strong second half to advance to the Class C championship game with a win over LeRoy.

Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, LeRoy’s Alex Penepento connected with Nate Andrews for a touchdown with 1:46 before halftime to take a 6-3 lead.

In the third quarter, A.J. Brotz led the Rams to a touchdown drive with a clutch reception and an 8-yard touchdown run to put Bath-Haverling up 10-6. Brotz also had a big game on defense, recording four interceptions.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams got an insurance touchdown run from Damien Hall to secure the win.

(1) Livonia 50, (4) Waterloo 6

The Bulldogs had no problem showing who was boss in front of a home crowd tonight, beating down Waterloo in the process.

Livonia scored on the second play from scrimmage and never looked back, leading 20-0 in the first quarter.

Waterloo scored its lone touchdown of the game as Brian Oodi connected 27 yards with Kyle Slywka in the second quarter.

With under a minute to play in the half and the Bulldogs on fourth down, Alex Minnehan scores on the keeper to make it a 20-point game.

Bulldogs intercept on the next drive and with five seconds before the break, Minnehan connects with Troy Galbraith in the end zone to lead 32-6 after two quarters.

The top-seeded Bulldogs will host No. 2 Bath-Haverling in the Class C final game.

8-Man: (1) Red Jacket 55, (4) CG Finney/Northstar 22

Red Jacket rolled to a 33-point win over Finney/Northstar in what was actually Red Jacket’s closest game so far this season.

Logan Keifer got the Indians on the board in the first quarter taking a direct snap in for a touchdown to lead 6-0.

The Falcons responded with a long scoring drive which was capped off by a 19-yard passing touchdown from Jon Bovee to Joe Gorman to tie it at 6-6.

Red Jacket then rolled off five straight touchdowns to lead 36-6 at the half. Kyle Damore scored on a QB keeper late in the first quarter, followed by two Keifer touchdowns and a Damore to Daltyn Hanline passing touchdown just before the half expired.

Red Jacket will take on second-seeded Pembroke who topped Perry 74-66 in a high-scoring affair.