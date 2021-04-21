Football Frenzy: April 20, 2021

McQuaid 35, Rush-Henrietta 8

Joe Cairns threw four touchdown passes as the Knights finished a perfect regular season and kept R-H out of the Class AA playoffs.

The Comets fought hard and made the first half extremely entertaining. Ernest Jones, Jr. recovered a fumble and Gabriel Wright grabbed an interception to kill a pair of promising McQuaid drives. The Comets also got inside the McQuaid 30 twice in the first half, but threw incomplete on a pair of fourth down tries.

Cairns got the Knights on the board with an eight yard TD to Luke Pecora, who did most of the work on the bubble screen. Jack Miller scored from 18 yards out to double the Knights lead and Cairns hit Jack Beauchamp for another touchdown just before the half.

McQuaid made it 28-0 midway through the third quarter when Cairns and Pecora connected again for a 23 yard touchdown. Beauchamp got his second TD–and Cairns’ fourth–two minutes later on a ten yard catch and run that was much more run.

The Knights are 6-0 and could be the top seed at Class AA. They await a semifinal opponent for Saturday or Sunday.

Rush-Henrietta finished their season at 3-3.

Newark 48, Wayne 27

Trevontay Murray scored twice in the second half to help the Reds pull away for a win that’s created a bananas scenario to decide the final two Section Five Class B playoff spots.

Newark, Wayne and Pal-Mac (who lost 48-7 against Batavia Tuesday night) have all finished the season tied for 3rd in Class B with records of 3-3.

The Section Five points system that determines seeding is based upon opponents record. Each team gains points for BOTH wins and losses. There are more points for wins than losses and the better opponent a team plays, the more points are awarded for each result. Newark, Wayne and Pal-Mac all ended the season with exactly 27 points.

Head to head results are no help here. Newark beat Wayne. Wayne beat Pal-Mac. Pal-Mac beat Newark. So, the only way to break the tie is through a coin flip.

On Wednesday at 9am, representatives of the three teams will each flip coins. If two teams land on heads and one gets a tails, the tails team is out. The remaining two teams will then flip to determine the third and fourth seeds.

Newark held a 26-21 lead at halftime before Murray ripped off a 32 yard run for a touchdown to give the Reds a two score cushion. Andrew Hamel needed only 50 seconds to respond with a 55 yard score to pull Wayne back within 32-27. Hamel finished the game with a pair of touchdowns.

However, Murray bounced outside on a 4th and 4 carry for a 26 yard touchdown and Newark tacked on two more TDs to put the game away.

Whether the win will mean anything to Newark or Wayne is now up to Lady Luck.

C.G. Finney 40, Holley 20

Finney began the day on the outside looking in for the final spot in the 8-Man sectional playoff bracket. The team they needed to overtake was the Holley Hawks.

There’s no guarantee a 40-20 win will be enough to vault the Falcons over Holley due to Section V’s complicated points system to determine playoff seeding and the pandemic that limited Holley to only five games this season.

Finney finished its season at 3-3, while Holley is 2-3. The final announcement on playoff seeding should be made Wednesday.

Victor 35, Pittsford 14

In a game with major Class AA implications, Victor proved to be the top dog scoring 35 points in the first half of Tuesday’s contest.

Rushawn Baker rushed for three touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD to kick off scoring. Victor followed up with a pick-six by CJ James to make it 14-0.

James Knapp threw a beautiful 54-yard touchdown pass to his brother Trevor to make it a 21-0 game. Baker followed up with his two short rushing TDs to lead the game.

Pittsford scored their two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as it started to rain.

The Blue Devils finish the season undefeated.

Geneseo/MM 20, Cal-Mum 13

A 7-7 game at halftime was won by Geneseo late, as the Blue Devils topped the Red Raiders 20-13.

Adam Wright scored all three touchdowns for Geneseo, and broke the tie with a quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 169 rushing yards.

Kyle Wade scored both touchdowns for Cal-Mum as well.

Webster Schroeder 45, Edison/SOTA 6

The Warriors played their hearts out against the Inventors, holding them scoreless from their first touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Braden Pumputis opened scoring with a quarterback keeper. Edison answered with Divine Thomas’ rush. He scored the lone touchdown for the Inventors.

Webster Schroeder concludes the regular season 1-5, while the Inventors finished the season without a win.