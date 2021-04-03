Football Frenzy: April 2, 2021

Victor 28, Hilton 7

Rushawn Baker scored a 62 yard touchdown run on the opening drive and the Blue Devils never looked back in a home win.

A James Knapp sneak TD made it 14-0 Victor, but Donte Valion went 68 yards to the house for the Cadets and cut the lead in half before the break.

Knapp opened the second half with a 29-yard TD pass to Codey Jensen. After the Blue Devils stopped Hilton on a 4th down inside the red zone, Nick Benetti added a 58-yard touchdown scamper to seal the win.

Victor is still perfect this season at 3-0. Hilton suffered its first loss and fell to 2-1.

Pittsford 41, Monroe 0

Dan Lawther passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Panthers won easily at Marina Auto Stadium.

Brennan Smith and Will Klenk had the TD receptions. Klenk’s went for 44 yards and gave Pittsford a 21-0 lead.

Ben Reifsteck recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 28-0. The fumble was forced by a Ryan Samson sack.

Kiar Edwards scored a pair of short TD runs in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.

Pittsford is now 2-1 and Monroe drops to 1-2.

Wayne 34, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy 12

Wayne’s Dylan Vance exploded in the fourth quarter and scored four touchdown to power the Eagles to a win over the Kings.

Each team scored once in the first quarter, with Re’Shaun Beason scoring first for the Kings. The PAT was no good for make the score 6-0. Late in the quarter, Mason Blankenburg connected with Alexander Garrow for a short touchdown pass. Blankenburg returned to action after being knocked out of last week’s game in the second quarter with a wrist injury.

Vance’s final touchdown of his eventful third quarter came from 68 yards out. One of his scores was a pick-six. Wayne moves to 2-1 while the Kings still seek their first win of the year.

UPrep 57, Arcadia 0

UPrep continued their domination of their opponents with their third-straight shutout of the season.

The first two touchdown of the game were each Clyde Davis Jr. passes to Sincere Burroughs. The Griffins never looked back from there as the defense once again had a perfect game. The Griffins have outscored their opponents 129-0 this year.

They’ll look to keep their perfect season rolling next week against Penfield.