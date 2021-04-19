Football Frenzy: April 19, 2021

Canandaigua 48, Greece Athena 21

The first half in Greece featured two Jamiere Munson kickoff returns for a touchdown and two Athena first downs.

Each was one more than the number of punts for Canandaigua. As you might imagine, that worked out fine for the Braves.

Dom Comella scored five first half touchdowns as CA put up 48 first half points and cruised home from there. The end of the first quarter was crazy.

After Bryan Boldrin hit Brady Comella for a 21-0 Canandaigua lead, Munson ran the ensuing kick back 85 yards. Dom Comella followed with a 80 yard kick return for a touchdown. Munson then took the NEXT kickoff 93 yards for a third return score. The back to back to back kickoff return TDs left Canandaigua in front 28-13.

Comella helped the Braves pull away from there. He scored from 28 yards out to make it 35-13 and added a nine yard TD as the lead bulged to 29 points. Boldrin closed the book on the Canandaigua offense with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Sam Bennett.

Daquan Perry had the lone second half touchdown for either team, scoring on a short run for the Trojans after he recovered a CA fumble.

Canandaigua closes the regular season unbeaten at 6-0 and will await their opponent for this weekend’s sectionals semis. It could be a rematch with Athena. The Trojans are 4-2 and must hope the sectional seeding math works out in their favor to qualify for the Class A playoffs.

Hilton 30, Fairport 0

Hilton recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1999 as the Cadets closed the regular season with a 5-1 record.

After a scoreless first quarter, Jason Bedford took a handoff 37 yards to the endzone to put the Cadets up 7-0.

On the ensuing Fairport possession, the Cadets tied up a Red Raider running back and Joshua Graham stripped the ball out and ran it in for a touchdown.

Graham closed out the Cadets’ two-minute drill with another rushing touchdown to put the Cadets up 20-0.

Landon Ciliberto connected with Dontae Valion on a 38-yard touchdown pass for the final touchdown of the game.

Hilton will wait for tomorrow’s results to see who they will play in the Class AA semifinals. The Cadets entered Week 6 with the top spot in the Class.

Irondequoit 35, Olympia/Odyssey 18

Jaleel Davis did his usual thing with 158 combined yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles finished a perfect regular season with a solid win in Greece.

Davis was the entirety of the Irondequoit offense on the first possession, needing only four snaps to go 54 yards. He capped the drive on a one yard touchdown run.

Irondequoit seemed poised to score again, but Luke Strong forced a fumble near the Olympia/Odyssey goal line and Takhi Bounds recovered for the Spartans.

It was only a temporary reprieve. The Eagles forced a three and out and Davis returned the ensuing punt 30 yards down to the Olympia/Odyssey ten yard line. Big number 99–senior lineman Kyondre Anderson–got the one yard plunge for his first varsity touchdown and a 14-0 Irondequoit lead. The outcome was never in doubt from there.

Nick Calarco finished with 111 yards passing and a TD for Irondequoit. Ronnie Garrow and Sumo Harris each made nine tackles. Harris also intercepted a pair of passes.

Irondequoit ends the regular season at 6-0 and will await their opponent for this weekend’s Class A sectionals semifinals.

Olympia/Odyssey remained winless at 0-6.



Spencerport 41, Wilson 0

Spencerport capped off a 6-0 regular season with a convincing shutout win over Wilson.

The Rangers led 27-0 at the half thanks to touchdowns from Joseph Marcello, Jacob Zimmerman, Connor Mesh, and Khalize Beamon.

The unbeaten Rangers will occupy one of the top three spots in the Class A playoffs.

Webster Thomas 22, Penfield 18

The Titans won a high scoring second half to rally and get a road win in Penfield.

The Patriots led 3-0 at the break, but Eli Adams flipped a pass to Daniel Card who raced 70 yards down the sideline for the opening Thomas score.

Connor Kropman forced a Thomas fumble later in the third quarter and Tyler Salmon recovered for Penfield. It lead to a Jackson Saulpaugh one yard touchdown plunge that put Penfield back in front.

The Titans scored two of the last three TDs from there and improved to 2-4. Penfield fell to 1-5.

Gates Chili 20, Churchville-Chili 14

The battle for Chili came down right to the wire with the Spartans pulling out the rivalry win.

The Saints scored first on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Meisenzahl to Jonathan Jeffers.

The Spartans quickly answered with a short De’Marion Mewborn run.

Early in the second quarter, Meisenzahl and Jeffers hooked up once again for a 16-yard touchdown and the Saints took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Late in the third quarter, the Spartans pulled even as Jaime Smith Jr. recorded a pick-six to tie the game at 14.

The game remained tied in the closing minute with the Spartans driving for the win.

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Mewborn scored on a 37-yard screen pass on 4th and 9.

The play that won the Battle for Chili: 4th and 9, tied at 14 with less than 30 seconds, Demarion Mewborn takes the screen from Jonathan Vance and scampers 37 yards to the endzone. @GatesChiliFB wins 20-14. @GCSDSpartans @News8Scores pic.twitter.com/mlYbaxrlkv — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 20, 2021

The Saints’ Hail Mary prayer was intercepted by Marshall McRae to lock up the win.

Neither the 3-3 Spartans nor the 2-4 Saints will advance to the playoffs, however, Gates Chili is currently scheduled to host Greece Arcadia on Friday night.

Eastridge 31, Greece Arcadia 21

Marc Gray caught a pair of first half TD passes as Eastridge handled Arcadia in East Irondequoit.

Michael Adams threw the first scoring pass to Gray and Brady Schaefer had the second.

Noah Bowens blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for another Lancer touchdown.

Eastridge improved to 2-4 while Arcadia dropped to 0-6.

