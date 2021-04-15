Football Frenzy: April 14, 2021

Pittsford 27, Rush-Henrietta 24

Rush-Henrietta entered Wednesday’s game fourth in Class AA while Pittsford occupied the fifth spot. With a win tonight, Pittsford is one step closer to making the sectional bracket.

The game began back and forth. Tied at six, Jamari Johnson and Geshaun Gibson connected for the Royal Comets to hold the 13-6 lead. Not long after, Danny Lawther’s quarterback sneak over the goal line sent the game tied at 13 into the half.

In the third quarter, Johnson and Gibson connected once again for a major gain. The drive ended with a field goal and a three point Royal Comets lead.

The fourth quarter belonged to Pittsford. Lawther scored the go-ahead touchdown before leaving the game with a foot injury. He returned, connected with Will Klenk for the score, and the Panthers went up 27-16.

Rush-Henrietta’s comeback was not enough, and might eliminate the Royal Comets from the Class AA bracket.

McQuaid 63, Fairport 14

The Knights spotted Fairport a touchdown and then dominated from there for a lopsided home win.

Kendal Burno opened the scoring for McQuaid to put them in front 7-6 and 12 seconds later, Parris Smiley ran back a pick-six to make it 14-6.

McQuaid’s next four TD drives all started on the Fairport side of the 50.

A short punt allowed Joe Cairns to find Jack Beauchamp for a 25-yard scoring catch and a 21-6 lead. On the next Fairport possession, Jeff Gerstner forced a fumble and Luke Pecora recovered. The next snap was another Cairns to Beauchamp trip to the house. This time, it was from 32 yards out and it gave McQuaid a 28-6 lead.

Another good defensive stand gave McQuaid the ball on the Raiders 43 and, for the second straight possession, the drive lasted one play. Jack Miller on an inside give to make it 35-6.

Sam Perozzi ended the next Fairport possession with an interception that he ran back inside the five. Cairns kept and scored McQuaid’s 6th first half TD.

It was 49-6 at the half and Xaye Collier ran the opening kick of the second half back for another touchdown.

Joe Giggi scored both Fairport touchdowns on either end of the McQuaid’s 56-point run.

The Knights remain perfect at 5-0 while Fairport dropped to 1-4.

Aquinas 63, Schroeder 35

Manny Russell wrote his name in the Section V history books today, as he became the all-time leader in receiving yards during his senior night.

Aquinas picked off Webster Schroeder on back-to-back drives, scoring touchdowns consecutively after regaining possession. Tyler Szalkowski connected with Will Benjamin and Russell respectively to lead 21-0.

Before the end of the first half, Aquinas led 35-7. The end of the game was a shootout, but the Lil Irish dominated as each of their seniors took the field.

Aquinas improves to 3-2 on the season, while Webster Schroeder falls to 0-5.

Hilton 48, Edison/SOTA 0

Jason Bedford, Donte Valion and Josh Graham each scored two touchdowns as Hilton routed Edison at East High.

Bedford scored on the first two possessions of the game for the Cadets. The first was a 23 yard rumble and the second was from two yards out after Bedford galloped 35 yards to get inside the red zone.

Graham found paydirt from 63 yards out to close the first quarter. Valion followed with an 11 yard TD run. The two scored in the same order in the final three minutes of the half. Graham’s second touchdown came from 11 yards out while Valion scooped and scored to make it 41-0 at the half.

Trace Lechter opened the second half by recovering a fumble and then cashed in with a three yard TD run to cap the scoring.

Hilton improved to 4-1 and has a chance to be the top seed in the Class AA playoffs.

Edison/SOTA fell to 0-5.

Honeoye Falls-Lima 51, Pal-Mac 3

What was supposed to have major Class B playoff implications only reinforced the current bracket, as HF-L laid a smackdown on Pal-Mac.

Before the half, the Cougars scored six touchdowns, while the Red Raiders had six punts and no offensive first downs. The lone first down came in the second quarter courtesy of a penalty.

HF-L led 41-0 after the first half, pulling their starters and letting their backups come in and get in some time on the ground. Hayden Meehan took advantage of a bad snap and recovered the fumble. The drive ended in a Cougar field goal and a 44-0 lead.

With seconds left in the third quarter, Brody Young and Aidan Goold connected on a 60-yard pass to put them in scoring position. Andrew Childs caught the final touchdown of the night.

Honeoye Falls-Lima remains atop Class B with a perfect, 5-0 record.

University Prep 34, Eastridge 7

Scott Parr scored a pair of rushing TDs to spark the Griffins in a come from behind win at East High.

This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but was postponed one day due to a Covid precaution.

Eastridge opened the scoring on a Michael Clark to Noah Bowens 14 yard touchdown, but the Lancers would never score again.

Parr found the end zone from eight yards away just before halftime to close UPrep within 7-6 at the break. He picked his way 24 yards for the go-ahead TD in the third quarter.

RaeJougn Yeomans recovered a fumble in the end zone to give the Griffins a two-score cushion and they never looked back.

University Prep improves to 4-1 and stays alive for a Class A playoff berth. Eastridge falls to 2-3 and likely had their sectional hopes extinguished.