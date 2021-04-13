Football Frenzy-April 13, 2021

Irondequoit 28, Brockport 14

A strong offensive first half for the Eagles paired with a strong defensive second half led Irondequoit to their fifth win of the season.

Irondequoit led 21-7 after the first two quarters, and opened the second half with a touchdown drive to go up 28-7.

As the third quarter wound down, Brockport QB Ryan Judd rolled out on fourth down and connected Jacob Miller for the Blue Devils second touchdown of the day.

Though there were chances in the fourth quarter, it was a defensive stand on both sides of the ball.

Eagles QB Nick Calarco threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaleel Davis recorded 15 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, 3 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, four tackles, and two interceptions.

Defensive end Davis Johantgen racked up six tackles and two sacks, including one to end the game while Brockport was driving towards the end zone.

Irondequoit leads Class A with a perfect 5-0 record.

Brighton 28, Gates Chili 14

Brennan Clasgens scored three TD runs in the second half as the Bruins ran away for a home win.

Gates trailed 6-0 at the half, but Jonathan Vance capped an impressive drive to open the second half with a one yard sneak touchdown. That put the Spartans in front 7-6.

Brighton seemed to awaken with a fire from there.

A quick answering drive was capped with a 15-yard Clasgens keeper and the Bruins re-took the lead at 14-7.

After a three and out, Clasgens found Ellis Einbinder for a 36-yard conversion on third and long. Einbinder had to get up in traffic for the grab. A few snaps later, Clasgens was in again from six yards out to double the Brighton lead.

Clasgens closed the Bruin scoring with an untouched, straight ahead 47 yard touchdown run that sealed the win.

Brighton is now 3-2 and still holding onto hope for a Class A playoff berth. Gates Chili dropped to 2-3.

East 53, Olympia/Odyssey 14

The Eagles forced a fumble on the game’s opening play and Levi Wright hit Seven McGee for a touchdown on the second play. From there, East mostly cruised past the Spartans.

McGee was injured soon after on a long run and had to leave the game. He was not seen on the field during the remainder of the first half.

Olympia/Odyssey was only down 16-14 after the first quarter and fought hard through the second. Wright hit Todd Gilliam on a 3rd down converting 30-yard pass. Justus Ross-Simmons capped the drive with a one yard TD run and the Eagles lead was 23-14.

East was driving for more before the half, but Jahod Faison made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass to keep the deficit at nine after two quarters.

The Eagles were an avalanche in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter and ten more in the fourth to finish off the win.

East has won four straight and improved to 4-1. The Eagles are neck and neck with Athena for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Class A sectional standings.

The Spartans dropped to 0-5.

Athena 19, Penfield 7

Nick Marciano intercepted two passes in the first half and Jayden Rapp accounted for the first two touchdowns of the game in a Trojans win.

Both defenses were all over the ball in this one, forcing four turnovers and scoring two defensive TDs.

Xzavier Scott answered Marciano’s first interception with one of his own and sent this game to the half scoreless.

Rapp finally got the Trojans on the board with a three yard keeper on fourth down. He followed in the fourth quarter with a 56 yard scoring pass to Aidan McDonald.

Quamel Jarvis put the game out of reach with a 44 yard interception return for a touchdown on the next possession.

Penfield’s touchdown came late in the game when Jackson Saulpaugh snatched a bobbled handoff out of midair and cruised 22 yards to the end zone.

Athena improved to 4-1 and is still battling East High for the 4th and final playoff spot in the Class A standings.

Penfield fell to 1-4.

Churchville-Chili 23, Arcadia 14

The Saints might not have been the first to score, but they had the last laugh as they defeated Arcadia by nine points.

In the first quarter, Brian Shonitsky recovered a low snap and connected with a wide-open Fabion Brock in the end zone. PAT was no good for Arcadia, but the Titans led 6-0.

Churchville-Chili had their answer in the second quarter. On fourth down, Tyler Meisenzahl hit Camron Taylor for the 35-yard catch and run score to take their first lead of the game 7-6.

Arcadia falls to 0-5 on the season.