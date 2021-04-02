Football Frenzy: April 1, 2021

Irondequoit 21, Athena 19

Two undefeated teams entered Athena’s stadium but only Irondequoit emerged that way as the Eagles held off a late Trojan push to win 21-19.

The Eagles led 21-12 at the half, with each team recording highlight plays. Jaleel Davis returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles, while Athena’s Jamiere Munson scored on a 43-yard touchdown run and had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Munson got his team within two points as he scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Rapp.

But the Eagles defense pitched a shutout in the final quarter and forced three turnovers to secure the win.

Both teams play rivalry games next Wednesday, with Irondequoit taking on Eastridge and Athena battling Arcadia.

East 14, Penfield 7

Justus Ross-Simmons scored on a touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a home win in the snow. Ross-Simmons led the Eagles with 203 yards rushing.

Seven McGee opened the scoring for East on a TD run late in the first half. He finished with 102 yards on the ground.

Alexander Young tied the game with a QB sneak for the Patriots early in the 4th quarter.

East is now 2-1. Penfield falls to 0-3.

ER/Gananda 46, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 22

Dion Mather hit Gerald Brongo for a pair of deep passing TDs to open the second half and the Bombers never looked back in a win at East Rochester.

Mather rushed in for a TD in the second quarter to put ER/Gananda up 14-0. The touchdown came after Brongo converted 3rd and nine from the ten on an unusual play.

He caught an out pass and appeared to be going down well short of the first down. However, Brongo wriggled out of the tackle and took off down the sideline for the end zone. He was popped at the one yard line reaching out for the end zone and fumbled. The ball was recovered by the Wildcats, but the play was ruled down at the one.

Here's the slo-mo version.



I think it's fumble, with ball touched by defensive player who is out of bounds (which prevents defensive recovery), but ball is across goal line when touched (bit of a guess for sure), so therefore… touchback. pic.twitter.com/04XwE4cDtt — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 2, 2021

A slow-motion instant replay reveals that the ball was, indeed, fumbled before Brongo crossed the goal line. It was also touched by a Marcus Whitman player while he was out of bounds which ends the play. The ball also appears to be across the goal line when it was touched. If true, that would make it a touchback. If the ball was touched before it crossed the goal line, down at the one would be the correct call. A complicated play and a darn near impossible chore to call live.

Austin Smith got Marcus Whitman on the board with a 20 yard TD scamper a few minutes later. The Wildcats nearly got even at the break, but Brongo made an interception in the end zone just before halftime.

Whitman had the ball at midfield early in the second half, but fumbled the snap and turned it over. Mather found Brongo down the right sideline for a 51 yard TD and the Bombers extended the lead to 20-6.

After Whitman failed on 4th and 3, Mather and Brongo immediately struck again for a 37 yard touchdown. The Bombers were safe from there.

ER/Gananda improved to 2-1. Marcus Whitman dropped to 1-2.

Spencerport 28, Brighton 6

The Rangers emerged victorious in a battle of undefeated teams with a convincing win over the Bruins.

Sam Guelli, Cam Mesh, and Khalize Beamon each had rushing touchdowns on the ground for Spencerport. Beamon also had a receiving touchdown thrown by Mesh.

Brighton’s lone score of the game came in the second quarter on a Brennan Clasgens pass to Sam Tourangeau from 29 yards out.

Spencerport will take their winning record into next week’s game against Brockport.

Aquinas 44, Fairport 41

The Lil’ Irish piled up 30 points in the first half which was enough to hold off a late Red Raiders charge as Aquinas moved to 2-1 on the year.

The Lil’ Irish scored on their first drive of the game with a beautiful catch by Zachary Kelsey who got one foot in bounds in the back of the end zone. Kelsey would get the next touchdown for the Lil’ Irish as he recovered a bad snap on a punt in the end zone.

Will Benjamin got the final two scores of the first half for Aquinas, both on the ground.

The Red Raiders were down 30-13 at halftime, but rallied to score 28 points in the final half to make it just a three-point game with less than a minute left. However, Aquinas recovered an onside kick to seal the game.

Brockport 21, Churchville-Chili 7

Ryan Judd passed for the go ahead touchdown in the first half and ran for another in the second half guiding the Blue Devils to a home victory. Judd finished with 80 yards rushing.

Shamone Johnson opened the scoring for Brockport with an eight yard TD run to knot the game at seven. Judson Delaney caught the ten yard touchdown pass that put the Devils in front for good.

Hunter Warax recovered a Liam Podszebka blocked punt for the Saints only points of the game.

Brockport is now 2-1 while Churchville remained winless at 0-3.

Gates Chili 21, Wilson 0

Gates Chili notched its first win of the year with a shutout effort against Wilson.

De’Marion Mewborn and Andrew Newcombe each recorded rushing touchdowns in the first half while Jonathan Vance scored on a QB sneak in the second half.

Gates Chili travels to Olympia/Odyssey next week while Wilson seeks win number one against Churchville-Chili.

Eastridge 42, Olympia/Odyssey 22

Michael Adams passed for a pair of first half touchdowns to get the Lancers in front and they held serve from there for a win in East Irondequoit.

Amir Proctor got the first score on a 25 yard catch and run. Marc Grey had a pretty amazing toe-tap to corral the second TD catch.

That play still wasn’t as amazing as the Luke Strong one-handed grab for the Spartans. Running a deep in cut from the sideline, Strong lept and snagged a ball that was high and behind him one-handed. Strong could not keep his balance to stay on his feet and score, but the play went for 20 yards on its own. Olympia/Odyssey was unable to turn the jaw-dropping catch into points.

Strong had a heckuva game despite the loss. He finished with two interceptions, six tackles and a 14 yard touchdown run on top of the catch. Jabril Green led Greece ground game with 134 yards and a touchdown.

Eastridge climbed to 2-1 with the win. Olympia/Odyssey slid to 0-3.

McQuaid 35, Edison/SOTA 0

The Knights racked up 28 points in the first quarter alone as McQuaid moved to 3-0 on the season with a shutout win over Edison/SOTA.

The Knights will look to stay undefeated next week when they take on Pittsford while Edison/SOTA will look for their first win of the year against Fairport.