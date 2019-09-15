Football Frenzy: September 14, 2019

McQuaid 28, Pittsford 0

Arcadia 41, Athena 2

Arcadia won the battle of Greece over at Athena 41-2 this afternoon. The homecoming matchup was marked by an explosive second half. The Titans host East High on Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m.

Fairport 38, Monroe 14

The Red Raiders jumped out early and rolled to a 2-0 start this season thanks to a steady running attack and a dominant defense.

Quarterback Klay Stuvar threw for 87 yards and rushed for 64 more along with two rushing touchdowns.

The Red Raiders are now 2-0 this season while Monroe falls to 0-2.

University Prep 44, HF-L 34

Wilson 24, Bishop Kearney 8

Jahkier Moore rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Lofton returned an interception for a touchdown as the Wildcats continued their strong start to 2019.

Greece Olympia/Odyssey 20, Churchville-Chili 9

Despite recording two interceptions, Greece quarterback Xavier Hurell put on a show in Olympia/Odyssey’s 20-9 win over Churchville-Chili. Hurell went 16-for-39, 283 yards and recorded 2 passing touchdowns. Corey Bright carried for 73 yards and recorded one rushing touchdown.