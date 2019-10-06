Football Frenzy: October 5, 2019

Eastridge 33, Wilson 32

East 26, U-Prep 22

East handed U-Prep their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon at Marina Auto Stadium. Freddie Brock dominated for the Eagles offense with four touchdowns, three rushing and a 47-yard punt return. He shined with 121 rushing yards over 17 carries and four catches for 71 yards in the air.

McQuaid 37, Monroe 18

McQuaid is now 5-0, after defeating the Monroe Red Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Joe Cairns threw for 197 yards and recorded three touchdowns for the Knights. McQuaid looks to continue their unbeaten streak as the Knights host Webster Schroeder on Friday, October 11.

Arcadia 21, Brockport 14

Irondequoit 17, Athena 7

Spencerport 28, Olympia/Odyssey 12