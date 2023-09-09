McQuaid 28, Pittsford 0

On their quest to win their 5th sectional title in a row, the Knights won in impressive fashion to move to 2-0. The matchup was a rematch of last season’s Class AA sectional title game.

Early in the first quarter, John Harding scored a 21-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0. In the waning moments of the first half, Will DiMarco scored off a QB sneak to make it a two-score game into halftime.

McQuaid drove down the field on the first possession of the second half and scored again as DiMarco found JP Gianforti in the end zone to push the lead to 21-0. Later in the frame, DiMarco connected with Harding on a wheel route for 46-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

Will DiMarco had 206 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for McQuaid. John Harding notched 90 rushing yards and another 53 receiving yards to go along with a score. Eoin Meyer had nine tackles while Zach Couch made seven tackles.

McQuaid (2-0) will face Fairport next Thursday, September 14th. Pittsford (0-2) will take on Aquinas on the same night.

Hilton 20, Fairport 14 Final/OT

The Robert Lowry show made its way to Fairport on Friday night as the senior running back scored the game-winner to secure the win for the Cadets.

In overtime, Robert Lowry punched in a five-yard touchdown run to put the game on ice. Lowry finished with 172 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

The senior running back has scored all six touchdowns for Hilton through the first two games of the season. John DiBattisto led the Cadets defense with 13 solo tackles and an interception.

Hilton (2-0) will head back home next week to face Rush-Henrietta on Friday, September 15th. Fairport (1-1) will face a stiff test next week against four-time reigning sectional champ McQuaid on Thursday, September 14th.

Brockport 26, Brighton 20 Final/2OT

With 2:30 remaining in the game, the Blue Devils trailed 13-0. However, Brockport rallied as Landon Scott scored four touchdowns in crunch time to give the Blue Devils a remarkable victory.

Brighton took a 13-0 lead thanks to two rushing touchdowns by Tyler Martinovich, one in the first quarter and the other in the second. But late in the game, it was time for Brockport’s QB to take over.

Scott scored his first touchdown by powering his way in from the five-yard line to make it 13-7 with 2:21 left to play. The Blue Devils kicked it deep and were rewarded with their decision. On third down for the Bruins, Brayden Scaccia forced and recovered a fumble to give Brockport the ball back.

The Blue Devils marched 22 yards and tied the game up on a Scott QB sneak. However, the PAT was wide right, sending the game to overtime.

In the first OT, Scott scored on another QB sneak which was followed by a Gavin Parks rushing touchdown for the Bruins. Both extra points were made, sending the game to a second overtime tied at 20.

A holding call negated a Brighton touchdown and led to a long field goal attempt that was missed. Brockport didn’t waste their opportunity as Scott plunged in for his 4th touchdown of the game to give his team the stunning victory.

Brockport (1-1) will host an undefeated Irondequoit squad on Thursday, September 14th while Brighton (1-1) will travel to Eastridge on the same evening.

Monroe 54, Honeoye Falls-Lima 6

In a rematch of last year’s Class B semifinal, the Red Jackets notched a massive statement win Friday night.

Senior quarterback Khaya Moses had a good showing completing 13 of his 20 passing attempts for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Amari Colon had a stellar day on offense with 168 total yards and three scores.

Sophomore Messiah Hampton had five catches for 123 yards and a score. On just four carries, Jovon Bennett had 78 rushing yards and found the end zone twice.

Monroe (1-0) will have their home opener next Saturday, September 16th against Rochester Prep. Honeoye Falls-Lima (0-2) will hope to get their first win of the season against Batavia on Friday, September 15th.

UPrep 27, Canandaigua 7

CJ Robinson led the Griffins on offense while the defense had another stellar game to move UPrep to 2-0 on the season.

In a highly-anticipated battle between Class AA’s UPrep and Class A’s Canandaigua, each team scored a touchdown in the first half. Tyrell Simmons caught a touchdown from UPrep QB Tavion Byrd in the first half while Sam Clark tallied Canandaigua’s touchdown.

In the second half, it was all Griffins. Byrd tossed a beautiful ball to Juelz Russel for a 39-yard touchdown to give his team the lead. The UPrep defense smothered Canandaigua the rest of the way and in the 4th quarter, Robinson ran in a pair of touchdowns to secure the win.

Byrd completed 15 of 23 passing attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson had 23 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Russell finished with six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Taivon Wilson and Tye Lebron-Melford led the way on defense for the Griffins, with Wilson forcing and recovering a fumble while Lebron-Melford had an interception.

The game was a rematch of the 2021 Class A crossover game, which Canandaigua won 16-14 on a last-minute field goal.

UPrep (2-0) will host Edison on Friday, September 15th while Canandaigua (1-1) will look to get back on track as they travel to Arcadia on Thursday, September 14th.

East 49, Gates Chili 14

Zymier Jackson’s perfect day through the air propelled the Eagles to win over the Spartans.

Jackson completed all ten of his passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The senior quarterback also had 85 rushing yards and added another score on the ground.

Eagles do-it-all weapon Anthony Diaz returned two punt returns to the house while also catching six passes for 74 yards. Ervin Wiggins got it done on both ends with two receiving scores and an 81-yard pick-six.

Next week, East (2-0) will take on Spencerport on Thursday, September 14th. Gates Chili (0-2) will hit the road to face Athena the same evening.

Arcadia 39, Spencerport 38

For the second straight game, the Titans’ defense stopped a two-point conversion in crunch time to get a dramatic victory. Arcadia was powered to victory by Dashaun McClemmon who had a Herculean performance, scoring six touchdowns.

Last week, it was stopping Gates Chili in overtime to get the win. On Friday, they thwarted a Ranger attempt to take the lead with just over a minute remaining to hang on for the win.

The Rangers led 25-13 at halftime, with Dashaun McClemmon scoring both touchdowns for the Titans, the first on the opening kickoff and the second on a one-yard rush. The Rangers increased their lead to 32-13 in the third quarter when Arcadia began their comeback.

On fourth down, McClemmon took a screen pass 22 yards for a touchdown, shaking off multiple defenders to make it 32-19. Early in the fourth quarter, it was McClemmon again, this time taking a pitch pass 29 yards for a touchdown to make it 32-26.

After a bad snap on a Spencerport punt gave Arcadia great field positioning, McClemmon scored his fifth touchdown of the day on a rush from 17 yards out to tie the game at 32. The Rangers were forced to punt, where McClemmon magic occurred once again.

The ball bounced a few times on a solid punt from the Rangers and McClemmon picked it up at his own 27-yard line. Surrounded by five defenders, he broke two tackles to find some running room. He then got a block, raced past two more defenders, and only had three more players to beat. A blocker took out one adversary, he stiff-armed another, and juked back past the final defender for a phenomenal 73-yard return to give his team a 39-32 lead with 2:57 remaining.

However, Spencerport did not go down without a fight. The Rangers got to the Arcadia 27-yard line when Zachary Ajavananda fired a pass deep down the field for Tyquan Green Dees who got past the defense for the touchdown. The Rangers went for the win, however on the two-point conversion a trick play showing promise fell incomplete.

McClemmon’s six touchdowns tallied up as two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, a kickoff return, and a punt return.

Dominic Zona recovered the ensuing onside kick to give Arcadia the wild win.

Arcadia (2-0) will host Canandaigua on Thursday, September 14th while Spencerport (0-2) will look for its first win of the season when they travel to East on the same evening.

Schroeder 42, Eastridge 14

The Warriors put 42 points in back-to-back weeks as they grabbed their second win of the season.

Drew Hilfiker was electric at quarterback for Schroeder throwing for 345 yards and five touchdowns. Gavin Horton was the recipient of three of those touchdown passes as he finished with 90 receiving yards on four catches.

Justin Maier did his part with four catches to go along with 113 receiving yards and a score. Tyler Washington caught four passes as well for 113 yards and a trip to the end zone.

Schroeder (2-0) will take on their toughest foe yet when they visit Victor next Thursday, September 14th. Eastridge (0-2) will look to grab their first win of the season at home against Brighton on the same night.

Irondequoit 28, Wilson 2

The Eagles continued their dominant start to the season with a win in their home opener.

Isaiah Ballard was a two-way menace for Irondequoit with three sacks to go along with four catches for 88 yards. Cam Freeman had an efficient day on the ground with 76 yards on just six carries and three touchdowns.

Taiden Makubire had 106 passing yards while Myles Wynn had 66 rushing yards and a score.

Irondequoit (2-0) will travel to Brockport next Thursday, September 14th. Wilson (0-2) will be up against Churchville-Chili on Saturday, September 16th.

Pal-Mac 26, Olympia/Odyssey 14

The Red Raiders pulled away in the second half to grab a win on the road.

The game was tied 8-8 after 24 minutes of action. Early in the third quarter, Camron Quick threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Keagan Hoesterey to give Pal-Mac the lead and they never looked back.

Pal-Mac (2-0) will be off next week before taking on Bishop Timon on Thursday, September 21st. Olympia/Odyssey (0-2) will face St. Mary’s on Saturday, September 23rd.