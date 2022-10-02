Athena 28, Irondequoit 21 Final/OT

Darius Howard’s interception in overtime sealed the win for the Trojans to get the win on homecoming.

After Athena jumped out to a 14-0 lead, Irondequoit scored with about one minute left in the first half to make it a 14-7 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Jayden Rapp threw a fade ball to Connor Osier to increase the lead back to 14. With 8:26 remaining in the fourth, Irondequoit’s Lamere Smith muscled his way into the end zone to cut the deficit to 21-14.

On the drive, the Eagles defense forced a three and out and from his punter returner spot, Jordan Nolan took the ball all the way to the Athena 18-yard line. A few plays later, Cameron Freeman won the race to the pylon to tie the game up at 21.

Athena had a chance to win the game in regulation to win the contest, however, their 35-yard field goal was blocked thus sending the game into overtime.

On the Trojans first overtime possession, Rapp found sophomore Byron Williams in the flat who ran it in for the score and gave Athena the edge 28-21. Just a few plays later, Howard picked off an Irondequoit pass to end the game.

Athena (3-2) will hit the road next Friday, October 7th to take on Wilson/Early College. Irondequoit (3-2) will look to get back on track against Brockport the same evening.

Arcadia 27, Wilson/Early College 0

Deshaun Caesar threw two touchdowns in the first half to give the Titans their first victory of the season.

Caesar threw his two touchdowns to Dashaun McClemmon and Mykel Whitfield. Xavier Smith paced the defense, returning a fumble for a touchdown as the Titans held the Wildcats to no points.

Arcadia (1-4) will travel to East on Friday evening while Wilson/Early College (1-4) will host Athena on the same night.

Victor 29, Rush-Henrietta 0

The Blue Devils defense pitched their second shutout of the season with an impressive 29-0 win over the Royal Comets.

Senior quarterback Brady Robinson led the way for Victor completing 21 of his 23 passes for 190 yards and a score. Junior wide receiver Adam Ruffalo had a monster game catching 12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Gotham had a good day on the ground running for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

Victor (4-1) will look to keep their good mojo alive next Thursday, October 6th against Penfield at home. Rush-Henrietta (3-2) will look to get back in the win column next Saturday, October 8th against McQuaid.

East/World of Inquiry 52, Eastridge 7

Zymeir Jackson threw four touchdowns and amassed 309 yards through the air as the Eagles blew past the Lancers.

Kelvin Shepard caught two of those touchdowns on three receptions for 89 yards. Ervin Wiggins snagged the other pair, finishing with 115 yards on six receptions.

On the ground, Damari Green had eight carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Sherman Carson had the lone highlight for Eastridge, returning the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles (5-0) will look to stay unbeaten when they host Arcadia Friday night. Eastridge (1-4) will host Canandaigua the same evening.

Hilton 43, Spencerport 6

The Cadets made a huge statement in Class A1 with a convincing 43-12 win over Spencerport.

Hilton was led by junior Robert Lowry, who finished with 196 rushing yards on just six carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Colton Thorpe added 105 yards on the ground on just six carries and two touchdowns.

Brayden Pike led the Cadets defense with 14 tackles while Karl Khuns had six tackles and five pressures.

Hilton (4-1) will head back home next Friday, October 7th to take on Gates Chili. Spencerport (3-2) will take on Brighton at home the same evening.

UPrep 48, Edison Tech 0

The Griffins scored on their first two plays on offense, setting the tone for a dominant win over Edison Tech.

Noah Hill threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Tyrell Simmons had two receiving touchdowns, Chris Jean ran for another, and Juelz Russell had a 56-yard kick return for a touchdown.

UPrep (5-0) will host Pittsford in a quality showdown on Saturday night while Edison Tech (0-5) will take on Nottingham out of Section V on Saturday afternoon.

Gates Chili 46, Olympia/Odyssey 6

The Spartans earned the first win of the season taking down the Griffins 46-6.

Josiah Lane paved the way for Gates Chili with three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Jonathan Vance recorded an interception in the frame as well.

Gates Chili (1-4) will look to stack another win when they hit the road to take on Hilton next Friday, October 7th. Olympia/Odyssey (0-5) will hit the road and take on Schroeder the same night.