Football camp hopes to be life guide for Rochester kids

For once, the downtown soccer stadium was alive with hope.

Former Section Five football star Jaquan McCullough was concluding his two-day summer football camp. The goal is about much more than x’s and o’s.

The organization is called CTC, as in “Changing The Community.” The Camp title is Football and Skills Development. The “skills” McCullough coaches are how to follow other Rochestarians who share a background with his campers to success.

“We have a segment for thirty minutes where each special guest gets to tell their story,” McCullough says. “Obviously, there’s different kids from different backgrounds. They can relate to whoever they relate to and maybe gravitate towards that person. Try to take that same path or better.”

Bishop Kearney grad and current Cleveland Brown defensive back Jermaine Ponder is one of the instructors. The organization is important to him and it’s why he made it a point to show up at the camp.

He makes it clear the kids he coaches have the same ability to reach the NFL he did.

“I won’t lie and tell them I had it all figured out,” Ponder said. “I didn’t have this. I didn’t have an NFL guy come and sit down and talk to me and teach me things or show men the way. I feel like this could be everything for a kid. This is everything to me.”

