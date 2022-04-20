Flower City kept the MLS squad off the board for the first 72 minutes of action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Through freezing rain and whipping winds, Flower City Union played D.C. United tight in their U.S. Open Cup third round matchup.

Neither team could generate much offense in the first half, and any time D.C. United broke through, goalkeeper Maykell Ortega was up to the task.

The two teams remained scoreless until the 73rd minute when D.C. United finally got on the board with a goal by Ola Kamara. Ortega misplayed a long shot and Kamara was there to head in the rebound.

That opened the floodgates. Eight minutes later, Kamara set up Nigel Robertha for a goal in the 81st minute. Kamara added another in the 86th minute on a penalty kick.

Ortega finished with three saves on the night. Jay Lee recorded the only shot on goal for Flower City, a quality chance at the end of the first half.

FC Union is back in action on Saturday, April 23rd at home against Maryland Bobcats FC. Maryland previously beat Flower City 6-1 on April 2nd.