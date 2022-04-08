ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The draw for the third round of the U.S. Open is bringing an MLS squad to Rochester as Flower City Union will host DC United.

Both Flower City Union and Rochester NY FC won their second round matchups by 1-0 margins and will host their third round games.

The big story- @FlowerCityUnion will host DC United of the MLS!@RNYFCOfficial will welcome FC Motown, one of two amateur squads remaining. @News_8 https://t.co/g1Mb98WWlp — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) April 8, 2022

RNY FC will host FC Motown, a team from Morristown, New Jersey, which is one of two amateur squads remaining in the field.

The third round games will be played from Tuesday, April 19th through Thursday, April 21st.

Flower City Union defeated the Western Mass Pioneers 1-0 on Wednesday, April 6th and Rochester NY FC took down Lansdowne Yonkers FC 1-0 on Thursday, April 7th.

In their next matchup of league play, Flower City Union hosts Michigan Stars FC on Saturday, April 9th at 3:00 p.m. RNY FC will take on Chicago Fire II on Sunday, April 10th at 3:30 p.m.