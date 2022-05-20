ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Union will be hosting a food drive before their match on Saturday to benefit Buffalo after last week’s mass shooting on the city’s East Side.

The team is collecting nonperishable items that will be delivered out to Buffalo. Donations will be made to FeedMore WNY who is on the ground in Buffalo helping distribute to the community.

The team will have a collection bin at the gates of the stadium to drop off items. Items being requested include nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, beverages, and snack items. More information including a full list of requested items can be found on the team’s website.

Flower City Union will take on Chattanooga FC Saturday, May 21st at 6:00 p.m. at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.