WHITTIER, Calif. (WROC) — Flower City Union won its first playoff game in franchise history on Sunday night, defeating the Los Angeles Force 4-2 in the NISA quarterfinals.

Despite the lengthy trip to California, it was sixth-seeded Flower City that started strong.

Alioune Diakhate scored a pair of goals in the first six minutes to give Flower City an early 2-0 lead. Stephen Elias assisted on the first goal while Noah Cavanaugh sent in a cross that was headed in by Diakhate for the second.

The Force answered with a goal in the 19th minute by Francis Avoce, but Flower City answered later in the half. Josue Cartagena netted a goal in the 34th minute to put his team up 3-1 at the break.

Avoce scored once again for Los Angeles in the 51st minute, but Flower City withstood the comeback effort. Michael Mejia made a pair of impressive saves to keep his team in front and his offense got him an insurance goal in stoppage time. Malik Stewart scored with the Force playing with ten men to give Flower City a 4-2 advantage, which would prove to be the final score.

Flower City handed Los Angeles its first home loss of the season, ending the third-seeded Force’s season with the upset.

Flower City will take on first-place Chattanooga FC on Sunday, November 5th at 5:00 p.m.