CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WROC) — Flower City Union is headed to the NISA Championship Game after defeating top-seeded Chattanooga FC in penalty kicks.

After a scoreless 120 minutes of action, the two squads needed penalty kicks to decide who would head to the title game. FC Union keeper Michael Mejia made ten saves in regulation and extra time.

Neither team scored on their first penalty kick. Mejia stopped Chattanooga’s Markus Naglestad, which was followed by a Noah Cavanaugh goal to put FC Union up 1-0.

Both shooters missed on their team’s third attempts. Mejia came up with another big save, stopping Alex McGrath. Needing a goal to secure a spot in the championship, Alioune Diakhate, who scored a brace in Flower City’s quarterfinal victory, was the hero once more. His penalty kick goal sealed the victory and punched Flower City Union’s ticket to the championship.

Flower City Union will head to Michigan for the championship game on Saturday, November 11th. They will take on second-seeded Michigan Stars FC.