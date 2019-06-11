First look at Josh Allen with WR pickup Cole Beasley

Coach McDermott started out by saying that wide receivers Robert Foster, Zay Jones, tight ends Jason Croom, Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger. Quinton Spain and Jerimiah Sirles would not practice today.

McDermott was asked about the leadership newly signed free agent center Mitch Morse brings to the offense, “inherently with that center position with what comes with that, it’s a leadership position,very similar to the quarterback position, obviously not quite as much, but a lot of what we do and a lot of what other people do runs through that offensive line and that center position, so Mitch’s personality, his approach to his job, in the short amount of time we’ve been together, has been what we hoped it would be. He’s humble, wants to work at it and has a great way of connecting others to what we he’s trying to get accomplished.”

McDermott was asked about quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and his working with Josh Allen and how it compares to how he worked with Carolina’s Cam Newton. “It’s an evolution for Ken in his development and growth as a coach, then also for Josh , there are some similarities but I wiuld say for sure they’re their own player, just like when I was a position coach, first and foremost you have to show them how much you care before they really care how much you know, then you have to become a really good teacher and what works for you may not work for someone else, in terms of teaching style and what will get you up to speed. Every situation is a little bit different, but there are certain similarities to some of the mobility and things like that with the two players.”

As far as expectations for year two with the Bills for Josh Allen McDermott said, ” Josh is well-informed on what he needs to improve on and what he does already, and improving on those areas as well. Josh is a young man that is driven and very in tune and self-aware to his development as a young man and as a football player and how important that is to our organization and I’ve seen that in the habits that he’s undertaken since he left here in January and when we got him back and what he’s done since that point in time.”

McDermott also touched on the difference he sees in Trent Murphy so far this offseason compared to last season when he was coming off knee surgery, “He just looks like he’s in a different mental space ​​​​​​, another year removed from ​where he was last year when we first got him here, and there’s a lot that goes into that and Trent’s a better one to ask than I am, but what I’ve observed is he’s obviously worked his butt off before he came back here, he’s worked his butt off since he’s been back. You watch him from a leadership standpoint, leading in his own way, probably different than others, but effective none the less.”

“John’s a good football player, you go back a couple years to when he was in Arizona, we faced John once, twice, maybe three times when we were in Carolina and then in Baltimore last year, he was also a guy we looked at in the free agency period last year to get him here,” McDermott said about free agent wide receiver John Brown and he added, ” he brings a lot to the table, just getting to know him in particular, but outside of that, it’s the speed factor, and his route craft, but the person that I’ve gotten to know a little bit at least to this point is just outstanding, he just had a baby last week, and I know he’s a proud daddy and so you get to see some of those guys go through these real life experiences and that;’s fun to watch.”

This week’s mini camp runs through Thursday, the players will then be off until the start of training camp at the end of July.