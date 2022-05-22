ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials from the Rochester Red Wings and the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester held a food drive for Buffalo before Sunday’s game.

The food drive, known as “Fill Up The Van For Buffalo,” involved a van parked in the front of the stadium with the doors open for fans attending the game to donate food.

Officials say the food drive was created to aid families affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo last week.

Organizers of the food drive asked fans and attendees to fill up the van with items such as canned foods, pasta, cereals, uncooked rice, baby food and toilet paper.