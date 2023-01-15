AJ has officially turned the corner and is hitting the playoffs on a hot streak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — They say the goal of any season is to peak heading into the playoffs. I’m doing just that.

I was dreadful to start the year. I had a winless week. After 13 weeks, I was 33-47-3.

Since that point, I’ve gone 23-14 at a 62% clip and I’m just five games under .500 for the season.

Last week, I went 7-3 with one of those winning tickets being a +230 Dawson Knox TD bet. Diggs shined, the Bills won big, and the Vikings rolled past the Bears.

That record could have been even better, as a late two-point conversion in the Steelers/Browns game blew the over and I lost on the worst bad beat of the season as the Jets failed to cover +3.5 as they ended the game with a safety. However, I did get lucky with the Texans storming back to beat the Colts, so I won’t complain too much. Just a little.

It’s also time to cash in my preseason bets, however, it doesn’t move the needle at all. I went 3-1 in my “over” bets and 1-3 in my “under bets”. A Carolina loss in their finale would have helped, but I won’t complain too much about .500.

We can make up five games and finish the season at even or better. It’s go time.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Saturday Bets

Full article coming later but here are the Saturday #FeldmansFavorites



49ers -9.5

49ers/Seahawks Under 41.5

Chargers/Jaguars Under 46.5 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 14, 2023

Well, 1-2 isn’t the end of the world. Really wasn’t expecting a ton of points in either of these games.

Bills -13.5 vs. Dolphins

This is usually the part where I try and talk myself into -13.5 being a really big number, bring up some recent struggles the Bills have had closing out games, and pick the Dolphins in a backdoor cover.

Not this time.

The Bills are the better team and they’ve proven that in both games this season against the Dolphins. Miami is banged up, not only at quarterback but on their entire offensive line. Skylar Thompson failed to lead his team to a touchdown last week against the Jets. I know the Jets have a good defense, but anyone with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should be able to generate more points than that.

The Bills can ride the positive momentum from Damar Hamlin (at least against the Dolphins) and cover.

Also of note, home favorites of nine or more are 9-0 ATS in the Wild Card Round the past two decades. Now, they’re 10-0 with the 49ers win. The Bills will make it eleven.

James Cook over 39.5, Devin Singletary over 44.5 rushing yards

I can just see Sean McDermott salivating at an excuse to establish the run game in this one. If the Bills get out big in this one, they have every reason in the world to run the ball and get out of Orchard Park with a win and start preparing for the Bengals. They’re not going to run Josh Allen if they don’t have to.

I know James Cook is a trendy pick for this week and I’m still taking him, but I see both backs getting a lot of work. McD isn’t going to toss Singletary to the side. He trusts him, fumbles and all. Last year, Zack Moss was getting spot-relief work and then he absolutely disappeared in the playoffs. I see both players clearing their overs.

Giants +3 at Vikings

The Giants are the better team (21st in DVOA to Minnesota’s 27th). They’ve got the better head coach in Brian Daboll. And these teams are destined to play a close game so those three points are going to come in handy.

Bengals -4.5 second half vs. Ravens

I think the Bengals are far too good of a team to lose to Tyler Huntley. That Bills/Bengals rematch will be happening.

Eventually, talent will win out in the end, but it could be closer than you think early. The Bengals have been money in the second half lately, covering 21 of its last 25 seconds halves. And with such a run-heavy offense in Baltimore, you’re not quite in fear of a backdoor cover.

Cowboys -2.5 at Buccaneers

So the Bucs put up big numbers on the Panthers in Week 17 and suddenly they’re good again? The team that’s 17th in overall DVOA while the Cowboys are 6th? The team that barely beat the Cardinals and Saints down the stretch? The team that’s won zero games by more than six points since Week 2?

Did their offensive line magically get healthy? Will they be able to block Micah Parsons?

People are overreacting to a few bad games from Dak Prescott. This is my favorite bet of the week.

Micah Parsons over 0.5 sacks (+120)

Speaking of Parsons, even though he has just one full sack in his last six games, this is a must-bet. Why? He just became a dad. Can’t overstate dad strength against a poor offensive line and an immobile quarterback. You can get this line at BetRivers.

Week 18: 7-3

2022-23 Season: 59-64-3