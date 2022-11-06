ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For once, it was the Bills that let me down.

Last week I was feeling good with a 3-1 record heading into Sunday Night Football. Then, the Packers got a backdoor cover, Stefon Diggs got all the targets I thought Gabe Davis would get, and the Packers decided to run the ball for the entire third quarter. 0-3.

Either way, there are worse things in the world than to go 3-4. Let’s try and improve on that this time around.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Bills -10.5 at Jets

The Jets have scored 16 and 17 points in their last two weeks. Zach Wilson threw three interceptions last week and prior to that game he went three straight weeks without throwing for a touchdown.

You can hide your QB and pick up wins against the Broncos, the Packers (this year), and the Steelers, but not against the Bills.

This season, Wilson has a 19.1 completion percentage against pressure with a 7.1 passer rating. The Bills are averaging three sacks per game, tied for fifth-best in the league.

This line is a bit all over the place, but -10.5 is available on FanDuel.

Greg Rousseau over .75 sacks (+175)

Speaking of sacks, why don’t we bet someone to get one? So far, either Rousseau or Von Miller has gotten a sack in every game for the Bills this year.

There have been plenty of games this year where I’ve bet both, but I’ll just recommend Rousseau as I don’t like Miller’s line this week (-110). That’s a steep price to pay when he could get his snap count down to around 50% in a blowout as he did against the Rams, Titans, and Steelers.

Bills at Jets Under 46

Despite their prolific offense, the Bills have been under kings this season, going 6-1 so far.

Divisional unders are always a strong bet, but this year they’re even better. So far this season they’re cashing at a 28-12 rate. Plus, this is a nice little hedge against the Bills bet because I doubt the Jets cash in a high-scoring game.

Ravens -1.5 at Saints

The Ravens are 3-1 in their last four straight up and really could have two more wins this season if it weren’t for their collapses against the Dolphins and Bills.

Lamar Jackson has been playing lights-out lately and he can overcome the likely absence of Mark Andrews. They’re also getting extra rest coming off of their Thursday night victory.

Even though the Saints shut out the Raiders last week, I still don’t trust them. Their only wins this year are against the Raiders, Seahawks, and Falcons.

Titans +12.5 at Chiefs

This is a really high number for a team that has won and covered in each of its last five games.

While they certainly haven’t played an offense anywhere close to the Chiefs, they’ve held their opponents to 15.2 points per game in that winning streak.

The Titans also have the formula to keep this close, as their 2nd in red zone efficiency on offense and first in opponent third-down conversion on defense. Give the ball to Derrick Henry, shorten the game, and maybe sprinkle the under, too.

Rams +3 at Bucs, Under 42.5

As I type this, I realize I’m taking far too many road teams this week. But this is too many points against a Bucs team that has lost their last six games against the spread.

Both offenses and offensive lines stink. Each team has gone over just twice this year. The Rams have gone under four of their last five games and the Bucs three of their last four.

Packers -3.5 at Lions

What’s the harm in picking one more road team? This will be a kitchen sink game for the Packers. A loss could end their season.

The Packers can still beat bad teams. They’re 3-0 against sub-500 teams and 0-5 against teams with a winning record. Also, Matt LaFleur covers 85% of the time after a loss.

Week 8: 3-4

2022 Season: 21-28-3