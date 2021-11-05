Feldman’s Favorites: Week 9

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

After getting back in the win column last week, AJ's got five more winners for you this time out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s 1:07 on the clock. The Bills are up 20-11 on the Dolphins. The game, for all intents and purposes, is over. However, it’s very much not over for gamblers as the Bills were favored by 14 against the Dolphins.

You know what happens next. Josh Allen rushes in from seven yards out for a touchdown, covering Bills bets that had no earthly reason to cash. A historic cover that will be remembered for years to come.

One of those tickets was mine, pushing Feldman’s Favorites into the win column with a 3-2 record. That pushes our season-long record to 24-16-1 on the season.

It’s time to build up another winning streak with five more picks. As always, the lines are the consensus lines on the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Bills -14.5 at Jaguars

If the Bills can cover 14 points playing potentially their worst game of the season, I think they can cover 14.5 hopefully playing closer to their standards.

Last week was their closest margin of victory so far this season, winning their other four games by 40, 35, 22, and 18 points.

This is a defense that takes a lot of pride in getting stops and it has enough depth to put up a fight against a backdoor cover.

The Jaguars have been just 2-5 against the spread this year and just got crushed by the Geno Smith-led Seahawks. I have faith Allen can put up a similar result.

Bengals -2.5 vs. Browns

The Browns are in a mini freefall, losing three of their last four games and dealing with a lot of Odell drama this week.

A banged-up Baker Mayfield and a hobbled offense in general has put up 10, 17, and 14 points each of the last three weeks.

The Bengals are due for a bounceback game after falling to Mike White and the Jets. Prior to that blunder, they had won four of their last five games, taking the Packers to overtime in their lone loss. That Jets game was also the final leg of a three-game road trip, so a letdown is understandable in hindsight.

Cincy is healthier, playing better, and at home so I’m happy giving up less than a field goal in this one.

Packers +7.5 at Chiefs

Through all the chaos in Green Bay this week, I still think they can come out with the cover at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs’ freefall continues as last week they were barely able to beat the Giants at home on Monday night. Kansas City is currently 2-6 against the spread, only Washington is worse.

Do we really think that Jordan Love, with a tremendously better roster around him, can’t put up a similar performance as Danny Dimes?

Until I see otherwise, I’m happy betting against this version of the Chiefs even with Love making his first start of his career.

Teaser: Rams (-1.5 from -7.5) vs. Titans, Ravens (Pk from -6) vs. Vikings

We’re heading back to the teaser well and this one seems too good to be true.

A Rams team playing great football hosting the Titans who just lost Derick Henry. The Ravens coming off of a bye taking on the Vikings who couldn’t beat Cooper Rush at home.

Sign me up.

Chargers -2 at Eagles

This is definitely the sucker bet of the week but I do not care. The Chargers are a good team. The Eagles are not. I will take the good team playing the bad team.

Week 8: 3-2

2021 Season: 24-16-1