ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week I proudly proclaimed that Feldman’s Favorites does not take a bye week. I should have.

Another rough outing as I went 1-4. Russell Wilson? Ruled out after I published the column (apparently he is indeed the best they have). 49ers/Chiefs under? The highest scoring game of the week. The Jaguars? Had to play against Brian Daboll, who apparently cannot be beaten.

On the bright side, there’s a fairly decent chance that things won’t probably get worse. How’s that for confidence?

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits. Clearly, it’s possible to lose.

Bills -10.5 vs. Packers, Bills -2.5 Third Quarter

The immovable object meets a stoppable force.

The Bills are chugging along, getting healthier, off their bye, and are 5-1 against some pretty darn good teams. They’re #1 in overall DVOA.

The Packers have lost their last three to not-so-great teams, banged-up, and are 20th in overall DVOA.

Highmark Stadium is going to be rocking and Green Bay just simply doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with the Bills.

I’m also going to ride Buffalo’s third-quarter dominance. You can find that line at DraftKings for -120.

Gabe Davis Over 56.5 receiving yards

We’re picking this prop for two reasons.

One, Gabe Davis might be the player who will benefit from the bye week the most. He was clearly getting healthier and now a week off not having to strain his ankle should do wonders for him.

Two, you have to figure Jaire Alexander will spend most of his day covering Stefon Diggs. Even though Alexander has had a rough season, I can still see Ken Dorsey and Josh Allen throwing a few extra targets on the other side of the field.

Denver vs. Jaguars Under 40.5

Broncos games have gone under six of seven times this season. Four of those times, they’ve failed to even eclipse 25 points. They have the 29th offensive DVOA and the 3rd defensive DVOA.

The Jaguars have put up 17 or fewer points in two of their last three games. DVOA actually likes the Jags as a whole and their offense to a lesser extent, but a lot of that comes from a blowout over the Colts and a win over the Chargers with a banged-up Justin Herbert.

Cardinals +3.5 at Vikings

Both teams are coming off of extended rest, but the Cardinals looked like a different team on Thursday night with DeAndre Hopkins back in the lineup. He should feast against a defense that has allowed the 5th most yards to opposing wide receivers this year.

This is also a good trendy spot to pick the Cardinals, with Kliff Kingsbury 15-3-2 against the spread as a road underdog.

Eagles -10.5 vs. Steelers

Pretty much the same logic as the Bills pick. Great team, coming off of a bye, at home, playing a really bad football team. The Steelers have scored just three touchdowns in the last three weeks. The offense looks dreadful. T.J. Watt isn’t back yet. There are only a few elite teams in the league, so let’s bet on them.

Commanders +3 at Colts

I’ll gladly bet against the new QB making his debut. Washington is 4th in the league in rush defense DVOA, so Sam Ehlinger will have to air it out. And he’ll do it against a dangerous front four that’s 7th in the NFL in sack rate.

Taylor Heinicke also gave the Commanders a much-needed boost and gave me my only win last week so let’s ride with him again. Per Chris Raybon of the Action Network, he’s 7-2 in his last nine starts against the spread.

Week 7: 1-4

2022 Season: 18-24-3