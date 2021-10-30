Feldman’s Favorites: Week 8

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After a rare losing week, AJ is back with five more winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All good things must come to an end and last week that was the case with my run of non-losing gambling weeks.

You had to go all the way back to Week 1 to find a losing week in Feldman’s Favorites, but a 2-3 mark in Week 7 ended that run. This is usually the part where I complain about a bad beat, but there really were none. Three tough losses that never had much of a chance.

Luckily, our only two losing weeks of the year have been 2-3 outings which puts our season-long record at a stellar 21-14-1.

As always, the lines listed are the consensus lines at the Action Network at time of publication.

Bills -14

Andy Reid is notoriously great after a bye and his disciple Sean McDermott is no different. McDermott is 4-0 after the bye straight up and 3-1 against the spread in his head coaching career.

The Bills’ domination of the Dolphins is no secret, winning six straight against Miami, five of them by double digits. According to Brandon Anderson of the Action Network, McDermott is 6-3 against the spread vs. the Dolphins COVERING by over 10 points per game. The fish will be squished.

Falcons -3 vs. Panthers

Last week, I foolishly placed my hard-earned money on the Carolina Panthers and boy was that a mistake. I will not be making that mistake again.

The Falcons have owned this series of late, going 9-2 in their last 11 games. Atlanta is 3-1 in their last four games ATS and the Panthers are 0-4.

They also benched Sam Darnold last week. Give me the better team at home only giving a field goal.

Steelers at Browns Under 42.5

The over has gone over in Steelers games just once this season and with a depleted Cleveland offense, I don’t see that happening this time around.

Last week without Mayfield, the Browns controlled time of possession against the Broncos and grinded out a low-scoring win. I think they try to employ a similar strategy even as a hobbled Mayfield returns to the field.

The Steelers have the 22nd best offense in terms of DVOA and have scored more than 23 points just once all season. The eye test justifies their poor output so far this season.

42 isn’t a big number to clear but I don’t think these offenses can get there in their current states.

Lions +3.5 vs. Eagles

This just kind of looks like a Detroit win, right? A struggling team at home that can’t buy a win facing a team that has lost five of their last six that’s looked completely lost at times.

The Lions have actually played decent of late, going 3-2 against the spread featuring two losses by two points on last-second field goals. Well guess what, a last-second loss doesn’t lose this bet.

For all of Dan Campbell’s late-game shortcomings, he’s been aggressive so far this season and is hungry for a win. He unloaded almost everything last week against the Rams but I think he still has some more left in the tank.

Cowboys at Vikings Under 52

With reports indicating that Dak Prescott is a game-time, the over/under has dropped down from 55 to 52. It could go down some more.

The Cowboys’ backup? Cooper Rush. Exactly.

This is a big number to reach with just one competent quarterback. The Vikings’ defense is 6th in the league in overall DVOA and 3rd in the league against the pass. They should be able to hold the receivers in check and be able to dedicate a lot of bodies to stopping the run.

Last week: 2-3

2021 season: 21-14-1