A week away from the Bills does not mean a week away from the grind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Welcome to the bye week, Bills fans.

For some, this will be the chance to get outside, enjoy the beautiful weekend, and spend some time with their families.

For others, it’s a great reason to expand your horizons, watch the RedZone channel, and throw some money down on other teams around the league.

If you’re in the latter group, you’re in the right place. And you’re coming here at the right time.

Last week thanks in part to a 2-0-1 record in the Bills/Chiefs game I went 4-2-1. That puts me just two games below .500 on the season. Time to get back even.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Jaguars -3 vs. Giants

I bet even your grandmother knows that “somehow” the 5-1 Giants are underdogs to the 2-4 Jaguars.

One of my gambling rules is to always bet against your grandmother.

The Jaguars are 8th in DVOA despite their poor record, going against the Giants at 18th. They have a top-ten rush defense which should shut down the Giants’ only strength on offense.

Every single game the Giants have played has been decided by one score. Those five wins definitely seem a little lucky, even with Brian Daboll pulling the strings.

Commanders +4.5 vs. Packers

We’ve been waiting all year for the Packers to finally get good. We’re still waiting.

The Commanders boast a strong defense, 11th in the league on DVOA. Now, they’ve got Taylor Heinicke stepping in to hopefully rejuvenate an offense that’s scored 17 or fewer points in each of the last four weeks. The ground game should be able to get going, facing a Packers defense that is the worst in the league in rushing DVOA. The extra rest should also help Washington.

Broncos ML (-112) vs. Jets

The hate may have gone just a little bit too far on the Broncos. Now they’re barely favorites to the Jets at home?

Despite their atrocious offensive play, the Broncos are still the 14th-best team in the league in DVOA. That’s thanks to their second-ranked defense. The Jets? They’re 15th in the league.

Denver has tied for the fourth-most sacks this year. Zach Wilson’s passer rating under pressure is 3.4. Three. Point. Four.

The Jets have to play their second straight road game, this time in high altitude. This feels like a kitchen sink game with the Broncos season on the line. Plus, can we really live in a world where the Jets are 5-2?

Chiefs at 49ers Under 49

It’s the year of the under so far in the NFL, so let’s target the second-highest number on the board. The 49ers have gone under in 12 of last their last 14 games and five of their first six to start the season.

The Chiefs should start a little sluggish off the bat, traveling to the West Coast coming off of last week’s emotional Bills game. Jimmy G and the Niners’ run game will slow the game down and keep the points to a minimum.

6-point, two-team teaser: Dolphins (-1.5 from -7.5), Patriots (-1.5 from -7.5)

How about a little primetime teaser to finish off the week?

Despite their revolving door at QB, the Dolphins are still middle-of-the-road in DVOA. That seems like a win. Last week, they nearly doubled the Vikings in total yards. I do not trust the Steelers despite last week’s win. Their four-game losing streak seems like the real them.

I know this seems like a stretch, but I have faith that Bill Belichick can find a way to defeat the mighty, mighty Chicago Bears in primetime at home by at least a field goal.

Teaser prices will vary at different books, but you’ll want -120 at Caesars, especially with the best New England line.

Week 6: 4-2-1

2022 Season: 17-19-3