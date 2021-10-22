Feldman’s Favorites: Week 7

AJ’s expecting the Rams to be out for blood when they take on the Lions. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills may be on a bye, but Feldman’s Favorites isn’t. Instead of spending your Sunday getting chores done, enjoying quality time with your family, or doing something other than sitting on a couch all day, why not put some money down on games to have a rooting interest this week? Sounds like a win to me!

Last week was yet again another winning campaign, as I went 3-2. I haven’t had a losing week since Week 1 and I don’t plan on that changing anytime soon.

The Bills’ loss hurt on Monday night, but the Vikings somehow found a way to make their first game-winning field goal in franchise history (don’t quote me on that).

I’m 19-11-1 on the season with five more winners coming at you this week.

As always, the lines are the consensus lines on the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Rams (-16.5) vs. Lions

It’s not a super pretty slate of games this week, with six teams on bye and three games with a spread of 13 points or more. Plus, last week favorites did so well that you would things would even out this week.

It’s always dangerous to bet a spread this high, but luckily the Rams have plenty of motivation to kick the crap out of the Lions. It’s Matthew Stafford against his old team and Jared Goff makes his return to Los Angeles. I think Sean McVay will want to get Stafford about five or nine touchdowns in this one.

Jared Goff is 3-10 against the spread without Sean McVay.



Sean McVay is 6-3 against the spread without Jared Goff.



This is a #RevengeGame for the Rams, not Goff. — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) October 20, 2021

The Rams did a great job of covering and taking care of business against the Giants and I have faith they’ll do the same against Detroit.

Colts at 49ers Over 43

The Colts are starting to get healthy and right the ship on offense and have put up at least 25 points in their last three games. The over has cashed in three of their last five games, with one of the exceptions being last week when they put up 31 on the Texans.

The 49ers got last week off to rest, prepare, and get healthy. Jimmy G is back under center and he’s 2-1 going over in the three games he’s started and finished this season.

There is some rain in the forecast but I’m not going to worry about that too much for now. But if this bet loses, I’m totally going to blame the weather.

Panthers -3 at Giants

We’re not betting the Panthers in this one, we’re betting against the Giants.

The Giants have been blown out in their last two games, losing to the Rams by 27 and the Cowboys by 24. They’re without Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney and they just put their starting left tackle Andrew Thomas on IR. Danny Dimes is indeed playing but according to Chris Raybon of the Action Network, he’s 4-12 at home against the spread.

Still no Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers who is on IR, but Chuba Hubbard has done a serviceable job. I think the Panthers can bounce back from their three-game losing streak and make Joe Judge’s hot seat even toastier.

Jets at Patriots under 42.5

I’m not super thrilled about this week’s slate of games, so when in doubt, take the under for Jets/Pats.

It worked earlier this season when the two teams played a 25-6 matchup with the Jets at home and I don’t see this week being a whole lot different.

The Jets offense has been better their last two games, but that’s against the Falcons and Titans defenses.

After starting their first four games cashing the under, Belichick and company have gone over the last two, but it doesn’t take a lot of offensive skill to go over on the Cowboys.

Bengals +6.5 at Ravens

If I’m expecting underdogs to have a bounce-back week, I have to pick at least one underdog, right?

I’m not the biggest fan of the Bengals but they’re playing some pretty good football lately and 6.5 seems like too large of a spread for a divisional matchup between two quality teams.

While the Ravens have won their last five games, they’re only 3-3 against the spread on the year and that winning streak has contained nail-biters against the Colts and the Lions.

The public might be overreacting to the Ravens’ beatdown of the Chargers a little bit too much. I’ll go with the Ravens in a close one.

Last week: 3-2

2021 Season: 19-11-1