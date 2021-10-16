Feldman’s Favorites: Week 6

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Four straight weeks without a losing effort and AJ's about to make it five

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week featured a statement win by the Bills, shutting up everyone (including me) who didn’t quite believe in them knocking off their AFC rivals.

Even with yet another loss on a Bills pick, we avoided a losing week as I managed to come away with a 2-2-1 record.

A flurry of points late in the London game ruined a perfectly good under, while the kicker chaos in Cincinnati gave me a push. Either way, that’s four weeks in a row without a losing record. It’s time to make it five.

As always, the lines are the consensus lines at the Action Network at time of this article’s publication.

Bills -5.5 at Tennessee

The Bills seem like a freight train right now and the Titans are the next team in their path.

There are concerns about a potential let-down in this one, but the fact that they get an extra day to prepare, a road crowd that will be full of Bills fans, and a chance to get revenge on last year’s ugly loss is plenty of reasons to have faith in Buffalo.

Despite their 3-2 record, the Titans are 26th in the league in overall DVOA and their defense is 27th. I expect the Bills to win this one pretty easily and head to Cancun with smiles on their faces. Bills 34, Titans 17

Chiefs at Football Team Over 54

An angry Chiefs offense against a struggling Washington defense? That’s 30 points at the minimum.

A struggling Chiefs defense that can’t stop anyone against an offense with plenty of competent players? That’s 20 points at the minimum.

We only need to find five more from that worst-case scenario. Chiefs games are 4-1 going over this year and Washington gams have gone over each of the last four times.

Vikings -2.5 at Panthers

Sorry, fantasy football owners who got the #1 overall pick and thought they’d cruise to their title with Christian McCaffrey.

CMC is out once again and the Panthers’ offense has struggled without their star, as Carolina has lost their last two games against the spread after starting the year 3-0.

Dalvin Cook is expected to be back in the lineup and will revitalize a lineup that scored just 19 points against Detroit and managed seven points while Cook was not at 100% against the Browns.

The Vikings have been in every game so far this year and I have confidence they can pull this one out.

Rams -8.5 at Giants

The Rams are good and the Giants are bad.

The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley or Kenny Golladay and Danny Dimes is returning from a concussion suffered last week. Their offensive line could be starting their sixth combination in the first six weeks of the season. New York has covered just once all season.

On the other hand, the Rams are rolling, 4-1 both straight-up and against the spread. They’ve got an extra few days to prepare after taking down the Seahawks on Thursday night. Trust McVay and company.

Bengals at Lions Under 46.5

The under has hit in each of the last four Bengals games and it’s hit in each of the last three Lions games.

The Lions have put up 17 or fewer points in each of their last four games, so if that happens again we’d need Joe Burrow to put up 30 on the Lions. The most the Bengals have scored this year is 27. This number seems too high for these teams.

Last Week: 2-2-1

2021 Season: 16-9-1