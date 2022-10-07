After going 4-2 last week, AJ's hungry for another winning week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — That’s more like it.

We finally got back on track in Week 4, sporting a 4-2 record. Getting a good line on Vikings/Saints before Jameis Winston went out admittedly helped, but that’s why you get in on lines before they move off of key numbers.

Now, we’re just two games under .500 for the season. Let’s change that.

As always, these are the best lines at the time of this article’s publication. Ignore the commercials and bet within your limit.

Bills -14 vs. Steelers

Including the playoffs, Sean McDermott is 9-3 against rookie quarterbacks. Those QBs have thrown seven passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

One of those losses was in Josh Allen’s first year. The other was the Patriots Monday night wind game. The other was the Jags debacle last year.

So we’re really trying to prevent the Jags debacle. The Bills being at home will certainly help with that. Also, they’ve played pretty poorly for at least half of the game each of the last two weeks. They’re due for a whooping.

They’ve started 3-1 against a pretty tough schedule. Each of their opponents is 2-1 when you take out the Bills game.

The Steelers, with a rookie QB and without T.J. Watt (and maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick), are not a good team.

I’m probably going to stay away from a lot of player props in this one, don’t know how a blowout will impact them.

Packers -7.5 vs. Giants (in London)

We had good fortune betting on the favorite in London so we’re going to do it again.

The Packers have played about as poorly as they could start out the season and are 3-1. The Giants are 3-1 taking on the Titans, Panthers, Cowboys, and Bears.

If Daniel Jones is hobbled at all with his ankle injury, that takes a big part of his game away.

Lions at Patriots Over 45.5

I don’t care who’s healthy for the Lions and who’s playing quarterback for the Patriots. 45.5 is way too low of a number when the Lions have hit 52, 63, 73, and 93 points in their first four games.

Dolphins -3 at Jets

The Jets are not good and have no business being only three-point dogs to a good football team.

Teddy Covers rides again. 24-6 against the spread on the road.

49ers -6.5 at Panthers

Let’s just bet against Matt Rhule until he gets fired, why don’t we?

The 49ers are 7th in DVOA to start the season and the Panthers are 28th. There’s a wide talent and coaching gap between these two teams.

Seahawks +5.5 at Saints

New Orleans is extremely banged up and is returning from a London trip.

Geno Smith isn’t quite at Teddy Covers level, but he is 10-2 against the spread in his last 12 starts. Seattle is 13th in DVOA and New Orleans is 22nd. The Seahawks are 44-27-2 ATS as an underdog under Pete Carroll. Throw a little on the moneyline, too.

Week 4: 4-2

2022 Season 11-13-2