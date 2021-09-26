Feldman’s Favorites: Week 3

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as he pump fakes during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

AJ is red-hot after Week Two and riding the momentum with five more winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Last season, Week Two was my best week of the year as I went 4-1. This season, Week Two was even better as racked up a 5-1 record. Woo!

I was unable to ride the hot streak last season but this time around will be different. Usually, when I brag I do terribly in my picks so we’ll keep the intro short.

As always, these lines are the consensus lines at the Action Network at the time of publication.

Washington Football Team +7.5 at Bills

The reason why Josh Allen was shaky against the Steelers was their pass rush gave him little time to operate.

Dion Dawkins, meet Chase Young. Dawkins has never particularly shined against elite pass rushers, but he’ll get another chance on Sunday.

While it’s a shame we don’t get Fitzmagic back in Orchard Park, Taylor Heinicke has proven to be an adequate starter in his brief NFL career. The number one job of the WFT quarterback is to get the ball to Terry McClaurin and he did that last week to the tune of 11 receptions with 104 yards and a score.

Will Allen bounce back and return to his MVP-caliber form? Maybe. But I’m not giving up a touchdown to try and find out. Bills 23, Washington 17

Dolphins (+4) at Raiders

There’s too much overcorrection to the Dolphins getting crushed by the Bills and the Raiders starting off the year 2-0.

Miami is 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 road games. Even if this Raiders team is legit, a small let-down might be in store. I think the Dolphins will keep it close.

Saints at Patriots Under 42.5

Every game for the Saints and the Patriots has gone under this year. For the Pats, they haven’t come close, going under by at least 10 points each game.

According to the Action Network, these two teams are a combined 16-5-1 to the under in their last 22 games.

Both Sean Peyton and Bill Belichick will try and keep their quarterbacks from making mistakes and this one will be another low-scoring affair.

Teaser: Browns (-1.5 from -7.5), Ravens (-1.5 from -7.5)

It’s a great week to play some Wong Teasers. If you want to get frisky, bet seven teams on Sunday for a big payout.

Can’t hate a week that offers up a perfect 8-team Wong Teaser that absolutely can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/Ur3OD0F8b0 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) September 23, 2021

If not, take these two really good teams to win against bad teams and cash out.

Broncos (-10.5) vs. Jets

The Jets have put up 20 points all year. The Broncos are 2-0 with two road wins. Mr. Ted B. Covers is 37-14 ATS. Broncos win a not-so-pretty-one by a not-so-close score.

Week 2 results: 5-1

2021 season: 7-4