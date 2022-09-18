The trends worked well for AJ last week, what are they saying this time around?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday was a great night for the Bills and Bills Mafia. It was not a great night for this column.

The Rams lost big, Allen Robinson stunk, and the Bills scored early (even though the rest of the first half was ugly).

However, a 0-3 start was followed by a 4-1 Sunday as home dogs showed up big-time.

Now, it’s time to continue that momentum into Week 2. As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Titans +6.5 First Half at Bills

Do I think the Bills will win this game? Yes. Do I think they’ll cover the ten-point spread? Probably. Will it be easy? I don’t think so.

The Titans beat the Bills last year in a thriller and crushed them in 2020 in the weird Tuesday COVID game. These are two franchises going in different directions this year, but this is still a team that’s had the Bills’ number.

No Ed Oliver and probably no Tim Settle hurts as it’s a bad week to be missing run defenders.

I think things get a little bit dicey to start, especially with the Bills maybe being a little too fired up on Monday night against a team with a lot to prove.

Ryan Tannehill Over 209.5 passing yards

This line is at FanDuel and BetRivers right now.

This is a low number for a quarterback that will probably have to do a lot of throwing to stay in this one, especially late. If the Bills have to put more resources into stopping the run with Oliver and Settle out, it could open up the passing game a little more.

Steelers +2.5 vs. Patriots

Mike Tomlin. At home. As an underdog.

Nothing more needs to be said. In this situation, he’s 14-3-2 in his career against the spread.

Plus, did you see how bad the Patriots looked last week?

Jets at Browns Under 39.5, Jets

This fun stat comes from Brandon Anderson at the Action Network. Since 2004, Week 2 under with a total of 40 or below are 44-15-3.

It’s happened five times since 2013 and every under has cashed.

If that isn’t good enough for you, consider Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett will be playing quarterback.

Broncos -10 vs. Texans

This could be a classic overreaction game for both the Broncos and Texans.

Denver laid an egg against the Seahawks but fumbled twice at the goal line which would have blown the game open.

The Texans managed to tie against the Colts despite giving up 517 yards, 50 more than any other team in Week One.

Russ will find a way to make sure this experiment doesn’t blow up immediately.

Packers -10 vs. Bears

I think the Vikings are going to be pretty darn good, giving me less concern about Green Bay’s clunker last week.

Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears as we all know, and who knows what Chicago even is this year after they played in a monsoon.

Matt LaFleur is 9-0 against the spread after a loss with an average margin of victory of 14 points. Feel free to buy half a point.

Week 1: 4-4