Feldman’s Favorites: Week 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Welcome to a new era of gambling in New York State.

As you’ve probably heard from the countless news stories, commercials, and sponsored tweets, gambling on sports on your phone is now legal in the Empire State.

If you haven’t signed up, there are oodles and oodles of free money and promos and easy bets waiting for you on all of the approved sites. Here’s a nice layout of all the deals from our friends over at the Action Network.

Coordinating all the free bets and promos on the first day of NY sports betting pic.twitter.com/nLpHbCznvd — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 8, 2022

But enough talk about that free money, let’s talk about the free money I gave out last week.

It was my best week of the year, a flawless week, going 4-0-1. If Matt Ryan gets in for the touchdown and the over, it’s 5-0. Both of my underdogs won and both of my favorites covered easily. That shoots my record up to 46-41-2. I’ll cash in my preseason bets next week, but spoiler alert, that’ll improve my record even more.

Time for the regular season finale. It’s always tough to find good bets in the final week of the season, but here we go. As always, the lines are the consensus lines on the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Stefon Diggs over 6.5 receptions

I’m not too thrilled about the total or the spread in the Bills game, so I’ll pick a prob I think is guaranteed to hit.

Diggs is six receptions away from 100 for the season, which would net him a cool $1.55 million over the next two seasons. The Bills like getting records and milestones, so I have no doubt that they will force-feed him the ball. There’s also a special on DraftKings where you can get the line at 5.5 at -150.

Packers (First Half -3) at Lions

Aaron Rodgers is set to start in a seemingly meaningless finale for the Packers. I don’t know how long he’ll play, but I bet he’ll throw at least a touchdown or two to finalize his MVP resume.

Even without Rodgers, the Packers were still good enough to cover against the Chiefs with Jordan Love. Granted, the Packers will rest more than just Rodgers, but the Lions ain’t the Chiefs. FanDuel has this line at -1.5 at -140.

Falcons (+3.5) vs. Saints

This line started the week at around +5.5 and has been bet down to +3.5. In their last three games, the Saints have somehow gone 2-1 despite only scoring a combined 30 points with just one total touchdown. A low-scoring game favors the underdog.

The Falcons won outright as 6.5-point underdogs in November at New Orleans. This is their Super Bowl and they will relish the opportunity to officially sink their rival’s playoff chances.

Steelers (+3.5) at Ravens

The Steelers want to send Big Ben out on a win. T.J. Watt will be determined to get the sacks record. And either way, it’s Steelers/Ravens so you know it will be close and ugly. Since 2005, when either team is favored by more than three points, the underdog is 17-2 against the spread. Thanks to Brandon Anderson of the Action Network for that little tidbit.

Washington (-7) at Giants

You’re basically parlaying Jake Fromm and Joe Judge’s ineptitude. Sounds like a winning proposition. WFT is 5-2-1 in their last eight against the spread.

Week 17: 4-0-1

2021 Season: 46-41-2