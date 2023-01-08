ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a week full of scary sights, anxious waiting, and finally plenty of good news, it’s time to talk football again.

Last week, with my Bills/Bengals bets voiding out, I went a solid 2-2 in my other picks. The Giants and Bucs both delivered, securing playoff spots, while Diontae Johnson and the under for Pats/Dolphins failed to come through for me.

I’ve got plenty of action this week, so let’s get to it. As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Bills -7.5 vs. Patriots, Under 43.5

Yes, it’s going to be an emotional scene at Highmark Stadium and the Bills and their fans are going to be fired up. But if anything, I think that will hurt them. The team has admitted it’s going to be really tough to play with all of that emotion.

However, the Bills own the Patriots of late. The perfect playoff game, the Thursday night beatdown, it’s just a really good matchup for the Bills.

The under is getting a ton of big money and the Patriots put up just ten points earlier this season against the Bills. If you’ve followed this column you know the trends. The Bills are 10-5 going under and the Patriots are also 9-7.

Stefon Diggs TD (+120), Diggs over 5.5 receptions

Last week, I said that the Bills would try and get Diggs more involved in the offense and it started to look that way, as he caught two balls on the team’s only drive.

The Bills are going to want to get Diggs cooking before the playoffs. This is a good team for him to do it to. The Patriots play a lot of man coverage, which is where WR1 thrives. He had 7 catches for 92 yards and a score in their previous matchup. That sounds about right.

Caesar’s is the place for receptions and FanDuel for TD at the time of publication.

Dawson Knox TD (+230)

Knox is getting a bigger role in the offense of late. He’s had five or more targets in each of his last three games and scored in every one of them.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown to tight ends in two of their last three games and ten times this season. Only the Lions have allowed more tight end touchdowns this season.

Jets +3.5 at Dolphins, Under 37.5

One of the biggest games of the weekend should also be one of the ugliest games of the weekend. Skylar Thompson and Joe Flacco should be a Week 3 preseason matchup, not a battle to help decide the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Eliminated teams are actually 96-59-4 in the last two weeks against teams that need to win since 1990, per the Action Network. This game will be ugly and close and come right down to the wire, with the talented Jets defense doing enough to cash both bets.

Texans +3 at Colts

This is your last time to bet against Jeff Saturday as a head coach. Don’t worry about the Texans tanking. Players don’t care about tanking.

Vikings 1H -5.5 at Bears

Surprise! You get to bet against Nathan Peterman, too. The Vikings are going to be eager to round into form after last week’s embarrassment and the Bears are just really not good.

Playing the first half gets you off of a key number of seven for the total, allows for some backdoor cover tomfoolery if the Vikings take their foot off the gas, and hits the Bears at a particularly weak spot. According to Brandon Anderson of the Action Network, the Bears have the worst DVOA first-half defense in the league and are 5-11 against the spread.

Browns at Steelers Under 40.5

Since Deshaun Watson has returned, the Browns have gone under in every single one of those five games. Over the last four weeks, those games have featured 34, 27, 16, and 33 points. The Steelers have also gone under in four of their last five.

Both teams are playing ugly, physical football right now and I expect that to continue in Week 18.

Week 17: 2-2

2022 Season: 49-58-3