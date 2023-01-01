ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy 2023, everybody. Hopefully, you all made it through the holiday season with good bets and good times with your families.

Last week, I went one for two in those ventures.

An extreme misread on the Bills game brought my record down to 3-5 on the week. However, I hit on my +200 bonus pick as I torched those closest to me in Christmas Eve dominoes. And honestly, that’s more important than bet any I’ve made all season long.

It’s time for Week 17. Playoff spots and fantasy football championships are on the line, as well as one of the last chances to turn this season around. Let’s ride.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Bills at Bengals Under 50

I can’t say I have a very good read on who will win this game. Both teams are on big winning streaks but both teams have their flaws. I really think this one will come down to the wire. It might be best to play a live dog when someone goes up by 7 points or more.

However, I think there might be some value in the under. Cincy has gone under in four of its last five games and is 9-5-1 going under all season. The Bills have gone under in eleven of 16 games.

Past trends aside, this big of a game in outdoor conditions seems like we’ll have a bit of a feeling-out process. The La’el Collins injury will of course hurt the Bengals and the Bills offense hasn’t been quite right for a while. I’m feeling a 24-21 game with one team winning at the buzzer. This number is trending down, with 50 only available at Caesar’s right now.

Josh Allen over 48.5 rushing yards

Rinse and repeat. Bills in a big game means that they’ll be running Allen a lot and he’ll clear this number with ease.

Stefon Diggs over 66.5 receiving yards

Yes, the Bills are winning. Yes, in the grand scheme of things Stefon Diggs does not care about his numbers if his team is winning. But eventually, the Bills are going to have to get Diggs rolling if they want to go on a deep playoff run and this seems like a great time do to so.

The Bengals are middle of the pack to opposing WRs and don’t possess the type of number-one CB who you’re worried about shutting down Diggs. His receptions line isn’t out yet but I’d probably like it a bit more than his yards.

Buccaneers -3.5 vs. Panthers

For all of their warts, Tom Brady and the Bucs are one win away from winning their division and getting to take Week 18 off. Do we really think that Sam Darnold and company are going to prevent that from happening? And yes, I am ignoring the fact that the Bucs are 0-5 in their last five ATS.

Diontae Johnson over 4.5 receptions

Johnson has tallied five or more receptions in each of his last five games, in 12 of 15 games this season, and has hit four receptions in all but one game this season.

Three weeks ago against the Ravens, he had eight targets for six receptions.

Giants -5.5 vs. Colts

The sharps and some underlying numbers favor the Colts. But man, this is a team that can clinch a playoff spot at home going up against Jeff Saturday, Nick Foles, and a hapless rag-tag team of misfits without Jonathan Taylor. Quarterback differential and coaching alone should make this a seven-point spread.

Dolphins at Patriots Under 41

A late-season divisional outdoor game, a backup quarterback, and a bad offense. All combine for a good recipe for an under. History bodes this way too, with four of the last five matchups going well under this low number.

Week 16: 3-5

2022 Season: 47-56-3