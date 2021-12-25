Feldman’s Favorites: Week 16

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks on the field during an injury timeout during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of all the weeks this NFL season, Week 15 was certainly one of them for me. And not a good one. 1-5 on the week, dropping me down to exactly .500 on the season. Time to bounce back. I’m not going to recap the losses because I don’t want to and it’s Christmas.

Speaking of which, these picks will be stocking stuffer-sized. Go spend some time with your family this weekend and just check the box scores on your phone after you make your bets.

As always, these lines are the consensus on the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Patriots (-2) vs. Bills, Under 43.5

Mitch Morse. Daryl Williams. Ike Boettger. Spencer Brown. Tommy Doyle? Ryan Bates?? Bobby Hart??? That’s what we’ve got for the Bills’ offensive line this week. COVID has also taken out Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, two guys who would be able to win one-on-one matchups and let Josh Allen get the ball out of his hands quickly.

I’ve said this before, until I see this current version of the Bills beat a quality team, I’m not going to put my money on them. Let’s see if they can prove me wrong. I do feel stronger about the under. The Bills will be able to slow down the Pats’ offense and Bill Belichick is more than happy to turn this into a slugfest.

Eagles (-10) vs. Giants

Sorry, Jake Fromm. Just ain’t gonna happen. Eagles 3-1-1 in their last 5 against the spread, Giants 1-4 in their last five. That lone win was against the Eagles. They won’t beat them twice.

Dolphins (-2.5) at Saints

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover but you can bet against Ian Book making his first-ever start. The Saints could also be without their top two starting tackles and their primary backup against a Dolphins defense that has 25 sacks on their six-game winning streak. I like the Dolphins even though they burned me last week.

Raiders (+1) vs. Broncos

I’m fine betting against Drew Lock on the road in a game where each team is playing for their playoff lives. More than fine, even.

Week 15: 1-5

2021 Season: 39-39-1