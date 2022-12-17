ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week I got back into the win column thanks to a very successful Bills game.

The game went under, the Jets kept it close, and Josh Allen went wild on the ground, just as I predicted.

The rest of the slate wasn’t quite as promising, but Brock Purdy delivered to lift me to a 4-3 week.

Time to build on that and get a winning streak going. As always, bet within your limits and ignore the commercials.

Dolphins at Bills Over 43

Everything about this game screams to take the under. Divisional game. Outdoors. Late in the season. Bad weather. Which is why we’re taking the over.

When these two teams met back in September, the over/under was 54.5. That’s a massive difference.

Josh Allen and Mike McDaniel are too good to be this down for this long. One, or perhaps both of them will snap out of their recent funk and deliver a big performance.

Josh Allen rushing yards over 46.5

Let’s run it back. Close game, bad weather, and Allen seemingly being healthy enough that Ken Dorsey isn’t afraid to run him. Last week, he had ten rushing attempts, his most since Week 6. He picked up 47 in the earlier matchup this season, let’s see him do it again.

Jaylen Waddle over 51.5 receiving yards

Waddle’s struggled the last two weeks, but should find some life going against Dane Jackson, Xavier Rhodes, Kaiir Elam, or whoever else the Bills decide to throw out there at CB2.

He had four catches for 102 yards in the first matchup and prior to his recent slump, he cleared this number in his previous six games.

Steelers +3 at Panthers

It doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback for the Steelers. T.J. Watt will be by far the best player on the field on Sunday and can certainly keep this within a field goal.

The Steelers are 4-2 this season when Watt plays and one of those losses was last week where they fell by just two points.

The Panthers are 3-1 in their last four games but those wins are against the Seahawks, Broncos, and Falcons, so not exactly a murderer’s row.

Cardinals at Broncos Under 36.5

Let’s stick with it even if it failed us last week. This line could be 3.65 and I’d still like the under. Who exactly is going to score points in this game?

Raiders -1.5 vs. Patriots

The Pats have won four of their last six games to weasel themselves onto the “in the hunt” graphic, but those wins came against some really bad offenses.

The Jets (x2) , Colts, and Cardinals rank 19th, 32nd, and 28th in DVOA respectively. Their losses against the Vikings and Bills are more indicative of their ability.

The Raiders need to win out to keep their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive and will take step one on Sunday.

Falcons +4 at Saints, Falcons at Saints Under 43.5

Neither of these teams are very good. Both have scored more than 17 points just once in their last five games. I expect a close, low-scoring ugly game so let’s take the under and the dog.

Week 14: 4-3

2022 Season: 37-50-3