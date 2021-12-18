Feldman’s Favorites: Week 15

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

AJ's back in the win column and ready to hand out some more winners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NFL, the country, and perhaps the world is spinning upside down right now, but Feldman’s Favorites is full steam ahead.

Last week, I got back in the win column with a 3-2 week thanks to an overtime cover by the Bucs, an overtime win by the 49ers, and a backdoor cover by Washington. I’ll take it.

That mark puts us four games above .500 for the season with a 38-34-1 record.

This week is going to be especially tricky with all of the Covid cases and three games getting pushed to later in the week. Feel free to try and find some value in those games right now, but I’m going to stay away.

As always, the lines posted are the consensus lines at the Action Network at the time of this article’s publication.

Bills (-12) vs. Panthers

As they’ve done just about all season, the Bills lost a close one to a good team last week. Next up is a bad team, so it’s time for them to feast.

Earlier this year the Bills completed the sweep against the Jets, with each member of their secondary recording a turnover. Maybe this time the Bills D will force a fumble and an interception against both P.J. Walker and Cam Newton for a different sweep.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers have won just twice, and one of them was to Colt McCoy.

I think the Bills’ desperation plus the mojo they got from the second half in Tampa will give them a big win on Sunday.

Falcons (+9.5) at 49ers

Ever since Cordarelle Patterson returned to the lineup, the Falcons have gone from bad to eh. They’re 2-1 ATS in their last three and nearly covered against the Bucs. For the season, the Falcons are 5-2 ATS on the road.

The 49ers have struggled in games they’re supposed to win easily. They’re 2-4 ATS At home this season, they’ve failed to cover in each of their last five home games against teams with losing records, and Kyle Shanahan is 4-15-1 ATS as a home favorite. I’m not saying the Falcons will win, but they’ll keep it close.

Dolphins (-9.5) vs. Jets

I’m going to continue riding the Dolphins till they fall off the tracks. Miami is in must-win mode and coming off the bye, they’ll be healthy. Their COVID situation is also getting better with their running backs returning to action, though Jaylen Waddle being out obviously hurts.

The Jets just got run over by the Saints in the second half while the Dolphins are on a five game winning streak, covering every single time. The Dolphins won by 7 on the road a month ago in East Rutherford and I expect them to win by even more at home this time around.

Bears (+6) vs. Vikings

The Vikings have won just one game all seaosn by more than one score. The Bears have at least been fiesty of late, with competitive losses to the Packers and Cardinals, a win over the Lions, and close losses to the Ravens and Steelers.

MInnesota has played two games this year as six point or more favorites and handed the Lions their first win in one of those games and barely beat them in the other. If you care about historical trends, the Bears have won 16 of their last 21 home games against the Vikings. I’d be more concerned about the current health of Adam Thielen, which currently pegs him as a game-time decision. That would be a big blow for this offense.

Texans at Jaguars Under 39.5

Last week the divisonal unders did not do so hot, but they’re due for a bounce-back. Unders are 11-2 for the Jaguars this season. For the Texans, they’re 8-5.

In each of these teams last five games, they’re a combined 9-1 going under. Don’t watch this game. Just bet it to go under.

Cardinals (-12.5) vs. Lions

The Lions currently have seven defensive backs on the COVID list. That’s a mighty problem going up against the Cardinals, even with DeAndre Hopkins out. The Lions also don’t really have any talented offensive players left healthy. Cardinals by two scores on the road.

Week 14: 3-2

2021 Season: 38-34-1