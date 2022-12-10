ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another week of mediocrity for Feldman’s Favorites as I turned in another .500 performance.

A bunch of special teams and defensive touchdowns for the Browns as well as an egg from the Dolphins kept me from greatness last week, but 3-3 ain’t so bad.

It’s the stretch run of the NFL season, the final week of the regular season for many fantasy football leagues, and crunch time if this column wants to be able to show its face in public.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Bills at Jets Under 43

The Bills are 9-3 going under, the Jets are 7-5. The weather doesn’t look good. It’s a late-season divisional game. The Jets defense is really good and Mike White hasn’t faced a defense as good as the Bills yet this year. Looks like a low-scoring game.

Jets +10 vs. Bills

The Jets don’t have to win like they did in New Jersey earlier this season, they just have to keep it close. The Jets have a dangerous front four and the Bills offensive line still isn’t completely healthy, with Dion Dawkins not at 100% (if he even plays).

If I’m expecting a low-scoring game, the Jets should be the play as well. I don’t expect the Jets to win, but White at the very least has shown that he can get hot late for a backdoor cover.

Josh Allen rushing yards over 41.5

I think Josh is finally getting healthy so the team will be a little less hesitant to run him in big spots. As previously mentioned, I think this game will be close. When things are close, they run him more.

Allen’s covered this line in 8/12 games this year and ran for 86 yards against the Jets earlier this season.

Browns +5.5 at Bengals

This is just one of those matchups where one team owns the other for some reason. The Browns have won the last five against Cincy, including earlier this season where they rolled 32-13 in Cleveland. They’ve also won eight of the last nine.

Deshaun Watson should have gotten some of the rust shaken off last week and is up against a Bengals team that is primed for an emotional letdown after last week’s big win over the Chiefs.

AFC North underdogs are 40-21-1 against the spread in Week 14 or later.

Titans -3.5 vs. Jaguars

Another game where one team just owns the other. The Titans have won nine of their last ten against the Jags. Six of those wins have been by at least 13 points. Jacksonville has the 29th worst defense in the league by DVOA and just gave up 40 to the Lions. Jacksonville is 2-5-1 against the spread against teams with a winning record.

The Titans are 7-5 this season. They’re 1-5 against teams with winning records. They’re 6-0 against teams with losing records, covering in all six. They’ll make it 7-0.

Chiefs at Broncos Under 44

Give me Broncos unders (11-1 this season) or give me death.

49ers -3 vs. Buccaneers

Don’t really understand why this line is just three points (it’s 3.5 in some places, BetRivers still has it at 3).

San Fran is clearly the better team, they’re 5th in overall DVOA this season, and Brock Purdy looked serviceable last week and will get a full week of first-team reps. They’ve won their last five games and covered in four of them.

The Bucs just barely beat a bad Saints team last week, are on a short week, and are flying out to the West Coast.

The 49ers have a clear coaching advantage and will cover.

Week 13: 3-3

2022 Season: 33-47-3