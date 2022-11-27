AJ got even last week and is looking for more

Welcome back to another Bills-less Sunday edition of Feldman's Favorites, I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving.

Last week, I held up to my promise by crushing my Week 10 result. It wasn’t very hard to do, but 3-3 is still 3-3 and it’s time to build some positive momentum.

We’ve already started the Week 11 slate with troublesome results, but I will keep the faith.

As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

James Cook Over 24.5 rushing yards

Starting off with a Thanksgiving Feldman’s Favorite: James Cook over 24.5 rushing yards. I also sprinkled some alt lines on FanDuel as well. — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 24, 2022

I made three bets before the Bills game. James Cook over rushing yards. Ed Oliver to record a sack. Lions +9.5. Of course, this is the one I tweeted out. C’est la vie.

Dolphins Team Total Over 30.5

The 14-point spread is a little too massive for my liking so let’s just ride Tua and Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins have cleared this number in each of their last three games and have averaged 35 points per game in those contests. Houston has the 29th-ranked defense in the league based on DVOA.

Jets -6.5 vs. Bears

Zach Wilson was wrong. He has in fact been letting his defense down. The Jets have the 6th best team in defensive DVOA. Now, they’re facing the Bears who will not have Justin Fields in all likelihood. Remember how bad the Bears’ offense was before they unleashed him? Well, he’s leashed on the bench.

Mike White can do enough to let his defense feast on a terrible o-line and an immobile quarterback. You can still get -6.5 at FanDuel

Ravens at Jaguars Under 43.5

The Ravens have gone under in six of their last seven games. The Jaguars have gone under in their last four games. If you’re betting on one team to score the points, it’s the Ravens of course. But they scored 13 points against the Panthers last week who only have the 21st-best defensive DVOA.

The Jaguars held the Chiefs to 27 points last week, they can keep a banged-up Ravens offense in check.

Broncos at Panthers Under 36.5

This is a 1950’s under/over but when the Broncos have gone under nine of ten times this season, you plug your nose and take the under. The Panthers have gone under seven of eleven times, too.

Seahawks -3.5 vs. Raiders

The Raiders have won just three games this year, twice against the Broncos and once against the 1-8-1 Texans.

Prior to their loss against the Bucs, the Seahawks had won their last four games and five of their last six.

Now, they’ve got plenty of rest coming off of their bye and are back at home where they’re 3-1 straight-up and against the spread.

Week 11: 3-3

2022 Season: 28-40-3